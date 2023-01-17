Putin unexpectedly issued a decree that would crack down on unfriendly countries

The decree applies to enterprises operating in the energy sector (including electricity), machinery manufacturing or trade, whose controlling or beneficial owner is affected by economic sanctions, where more than half of the share capital is owned by “unfriendly” foreigners, and whose income in the previous year of the business enterprise or related group is 100 exceeded billion rubles (533 million forints at the current exchange rate). All the conditions should be applicable in the concerned institutions.

According to the rationale, the decree was adopted to protect Russia’s national interests in relation to unfriendly and illegal international activities of the United States and allied foreign countries and international organizations.

The decree states that the votes of the representatives of the co-owners of unfriendly foreign states “shall not be taken into account when determining the quorum and decision” in the decision-making of the board of owners of the relevant Russian joint-stock companies. Voting on the issues on the agenda of the board meeting of the Russian business enterprise.” In such a case, the decision shall be made by a majority vote of other board members or shareholders.

