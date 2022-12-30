Putin talks with Chinese president as tensions rise after Ukraine missile strikes in neighboring country – Friday Our War News

The Russian Investigative Committee (SZK) has initiated criminal proceedings against the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zalushny, and several members of the Ukrainian military command, based on their use of prohibited combat equipment and methods in Mariupol, the authority’s press service announced on Friday.

Friday’s meeting of a task force set up by the Ukrainian military to investigate crimes in the port city on the Sea of ​​Azov said a thorough search of Mariupol had resulted in the bodies of more than three people. A thousand civilians were found, and damage to the city was estimated at 176 billion rubles (about HUF 925 billion).

According to Russian officials, the Ukrainian National Guard deliberately prevented the evacuation of civilians from the city. The investigative commission said the results of the investigation into the deaths of civilians showed that the Ukrainian army was complicit in the shooting of residents. The report recommended the creation of a DNA database of those killed in Mariupol, which would aid investigations and allow relatives to find out what happened to their missing loved ones.

According to Russian officials, the Ukrainian armed forces committed a violation by deliberately using the city and its civilian infrastructure for military purposes. In this regard, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zalushny, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, Operation Commander, Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol, Commander of the Eastern Operational-Tactical Army Group, Lieutenant, Lieutenant-G. The commander of the National Guard of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings on the topic of use of prohibited combat equipment and methods of the SZK. , against Colonel Denis Sleka, commander of the 12th Guards Operational Corps, and Major Denis Prokopenko, commander of the Azov Freedom. Special Unit of the 12th Guards Corps.

SZK announced that it has received new data on the participation of foreign mercenaries in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to the authority, Ukrainian soldiers were trained by German instructors to besiege buildings using foreign weapons.

According to SZK, damage to the infrastructure of the Russian-annexed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics could reach 228 billion rubles (1,210 billion forints).

At the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, fighting broke out in Mariupol in the spring, resulting in the destruction of up to 90 percent of the city’s residential buildings, according to the United Nations. Russian forces occupied the city that summer, and it was later incorporated into the Russian Federation as part of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The decision was not recognized by the international community and Ukraine, which considers the city “temporarily occupied territory.”

(MTI)