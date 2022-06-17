June 18, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Putin speaks again with the West, the EU proposes Ukraine’s candidacy – our war news on Friday

Arzu 30 mins ago 1 min read

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy said on Friday, June 20, World Refugee Day that the EU and its member states stand by all those forced to leave their homes, including Ukrainians fleeing the Russian occupation.

In his statement, Joseph Borel stressed that the European Union was providing asylum to more than 6 million Ukrainians who had fled to neighboring countries, mainly Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova.

He said that since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the European Union has implemented the Security Order, which has since provided temporary protection to nearly 3.4 million people. It gives them access to the union’s labor market, adequate housing, social and welfare assistance, medicine and education, he said.

He recalled that more than 100 million people have been displaced worldwide, from Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and Myanmar to Venezuela or Burkina Faso.

The European Union, working with the United Nations and the international community, continues to be the world’s leading humanitarian donor and developer. It provides access to food, shelter, education, health, housing, livelihood support and other basic services to the affected people.

The EU is more committed than ever to supporting the displaced. We will continue to work for political solutions to eliminate or end the causes that compel people to leave.

The head of EU diplomacy added.

(MTI)

See also  Russo-Ukrainian war: Friday morning important news here

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

In Vladimir Putin’s speech he went hard to the West

9 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Symbol – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Symbol News Summary for Friday

17 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

NATO is also supplying heavy weapons to Ukraine

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Putin speaks again with the West, the EU proposes Ukraine’s candidacy – our war news on Friday

30 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Dow slips as S&P 500 closes higher

34 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Uncharted will be streamed on Netflix in July

39 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

SpaceX Falcon 9 launched for the thirteenth time, setting a record for reuse

49 mins ago Izer