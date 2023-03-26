Putin says that Russia and China are not creating a military alliance

This content was produced in Russia, where coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine is restricted by law

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said in comments broadcast on Sunday, days after hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin, that Russia and China are not creating a military alliance and that cooperation between their armed forces is “transparent”.

Putin and Xi announced their friendship and pledged closer ties, including in the military sphere, during their March 20-21 summit, as Russia struggles to make gains on the battlefield in what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“We are not creating any military alliance with China,” Putin said on state television. “Yes, we have cooperation in the field of military-technical interaction. We do not hide it.

“Everything is transparent, there is nothing secret.”

China and Russia signed a “borderless” partnership agreement in early 2022, just weeks before Putin sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine. Beijing has refrained from criticizing Putin’s decision and has promoted a peace plan for Ukraine. The West dismissed his proposals as a ploy to give Putin more time to rebuild his forces in Ukraine.

Washington recently said it feared Beijing could weaponize Russia, something China denies.

In his televised remarks, Putin dismissed suggestions that Moscow’s growing ties with Beijing in areas such as energy and finance mean Russia is becoming overly dependent on China, saying these are the opinions of “jealous people”.

“For decades, many wanted to turn China against the Soviet Union and Russia, and vice versa,” he said. “We understand the world we live in. We really value our mutual relations and the level they have reached in recent years.”

“Global NATO”

Putin also accused the United States and NATO of seeking to build a new global “axis” that he said was akin to the World War Two alliance between Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy and Imperial Japan.

Putin said Australia, New Zealand and South Korea were ready to join the “global NATO” and referred to a defense pact signed by Britain and Japan earlier this year.

“For this reason, Western analysts talk … about the West starting to build a new axis similar to the axis established in the 1930s by the fascist regimes in Germany, Italy and militaristic Japan,” he said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Japan and South Korea this year and stressed the importance of NATO working closely with partners in the Indo-Pacific region. He also spoke of rising tensions between the West and China and urged more military support for Ukraine.

Russia’s actions in Ukraine have been portrayed by Putin as a defensive response against an aggressive hostile West, and coupled with Moscow’s fight against Nazi German forces during World War II.

Kiev and its Western allies have dismissed such proposals as absurd, saying Moscow seeks to seize territory and cripple Ukraine’s ability to function as an independent state.

Ukraine says there can be no peace talks until all Russian forces withdraw from its territory. Russia says Ukraine must accept the loss of swathes of territory that Moscow claims it has annexed.

Putin’s remarks came a day after he announced that Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, in a clear warning to NATO about its military support to Ukraine.

Written by Alexandre Marrow and Gareth Jones; Editing by Louise Heavens, Frances Kerry and Hugh Lawson

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.