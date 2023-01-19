Putin prepares for major announcement, Ukraine interior minister killed in helicopter crash – Our War News Wednesday

Germany will support Ukraine as long as necessary, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told a meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

“Ukraine is defending itself successfully and with impressive courage,” the German chancellor said. Thanks to the efforts of Ukraine’s international allies to support it, Russia has “already completely failed in its imperialist ambitions,” he said.

He recalled that Berlin provided 12 billion euros in support to the Kyiv leadership last year. “We will support Ukraine as long as it needs it,” he stressed.

He also talked about how Russian military action in Ukraine has prompted his government to quickly switch to renewable resources, aiming to achieve climate neutrality by 2045. “The most fundamental task of this century, the transition to a climate-neutral economy, has gained an entirely new impetus,” he said.

“We want to be climate neutral by 2045. At the same time, we want to be a country with a strong manufacturing industry,” underlined Olaf Scholes.

He noted that energy supply is secured in Germany in winter and dependence on Russian energy carriers will soon be eliminated thanks to offshore terminals for receiving liquefied natural gas (LNG). “All this shows that Germany is capable of flexibility, that we can be non-bureaucratic and fast,” he added.

He also drew attention to the danger of reversal of globalization, which also has positive effects, which, according to his words, hangs over the world like the sword of Damocles. Geopolitical tensions have disrupted trade, which poses particular problems for export-oriented economies like Germany, he explained.

(MTI)