Recognition of the “People’s Republic of Donetsk” and the “People’s Republic of Luhansk” undermines Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity, erodes efforts to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and Russia violates existing Minsk agreements; Donetsk and Luhansk are part of Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement on Monday.

I condemn Russia’s decision to recognize the independence of the “People’s Republic of Donetsk” and the “People’s Republic of Luhansk”.

Stoltenberg said.

In 2015, Russia became a member of the UN. Announced: Moscow continues to fuel the conflict by providing financial and military support for secession in eastern Ukraine. He is also trying to make an excuse to retaliate against Ukraine.

The Secretary-General stressed that NATO supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders. The Allies are urging Russia to choose a diplomatic path, immediately stop integrating into Ukraine and its environs, and withdraw its troops from Ukraine in accordance with its international obligations, Stoltenberg added.

On Monday night, Vladimir Putin signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation with the President of the “Donetsk People’s Republic” Janet Buzlin and the President of the “Luhansk People’s Republic” Leonid Paseknik in the Kremlin. The president asked both houses of parliament to support his decision and approve both agreements. Russian lawmakers are due to vote on Tuesday.

Before announcing his recognition of Ukraine’s secession, Putin said in a video message that NATO had not responded to Russia’s key security demands, including not including Ukraine and installing strike equipment near the Russian border (MTI).