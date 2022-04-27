April 27, 2022

Putin is taking serious action, the war in Ukraine is escalating internationally – here is the main news on Wednesday

The war in Ukraine did not end during Orthodox Easter, celebrated by the Russians and the Ukrainians; Although 80 percent of the latter are already in Russian hands, the progress of the Russians is still difficult. According to British intelligence, the siege of Mariupol has reduced the number of Russian units and reduced their effectiveness. Meanwhile, several senior U.S. officials, including Secretary of Defense Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, traveled to Kiev on Sunday with Volodymyr Zhelensky. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that NATO is almost at war with Russia and that Western weapons are provoking conflict in Ukraine. According to the United States, Ukraine is relatively victorious in the war, and Britain supports Ukrainians who use Western weapons to attack military targets inside Russia. The most important news of the last hour: 1. The US government is another economy Obstacles Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.2. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said He demandsNATO is practically at war with Russia.3. The Kremlin is working to reduce the “serious” risk of nuclear war – He said Russian Foreign Minister.4. The Kharkiv Regional Attorney’s Office has launched an investigation into allegations that Russian forces are “concentrating on the camp.” Were created In Vovchansk.5. Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) is 10-12 percent May decrease This year.6. United States According to Ukraine can win the war.7. United Kingdom To supportUkrainians must be allowed to use Western weapons to attack military targets inside Russia.8. Even Germany come in: They can transport armored vehicles to Ukraine.

