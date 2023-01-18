Putin is preparing for an important announcement that he may get long-awaited tanks in Ukraine – our war news on Wednesday

On Tuesday, 4,587 people entered Hungary at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border section, and 5,178 of those who entered the Romanian-Hungarian border section declared their arrival from Ukraine, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) informed MTI on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the police issued temporary residence certificates valid for 30 days to 162 of those admitted. This time, they wrote that they should go to the office of the National Directorate of Eligible Aliens for their place of residence to get the final documents.

Before the war in Ukraine, 20 people – including 4 children – were reported to have arrived in Budapest by train.

The Budapest Police Headquarters (BRFK) announced on the police.hu website that it is assisting refugees arriving by train from Ukraine with emergency police. The Budapest Civil Guard Association also provides support in the work.

They are in constant contact with the National Directorate of Disaster Prevention, the National Directorate of Immigration, the Hungarian State Railways Ltd., the Budapest Transport Center, the Police Directorate of the Metropolitan Municipality, and the Government Office of the Capital Budapest. , as well as staff of aid agencies, the report reads.

(MTI)