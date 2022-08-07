Putin is moving toward a war economy — the deepest recession since the fall of the Soviet Union

A new report from Yale University According to Western sanctions have “crippled” the Russian economy. “The findings of our detailed economic analysis of Russia are powerful and undeniable: not only have sanctions and trade exclusion worked, they have deeply crippled the Russian economy at all levels,” the report said.

“Domestic economic activity has stagnated in Russia, lacking the ability to replace the products and talents offered by international companies”.

Negative spin

More than 1,000 transnational corporations have left the Russian market since the start of the war, and retail sales and consumer spending have fallen by 15-20 percent annually, according to research material.

H&M is also withdrawing from Russia. People line up outside a store of the fashion chain at the Metropolis shopping center in Moscow on August 3, 2022. Photo: EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Although prices have increased, revenues from gas exports have not been sufficient to offset the impact of sanctions. According to the Russian Ministry of Finance July energy revenue That was 74.7 billion rubles ($1.2 billion) short of expectations.

In fact, the Russian economy is facing its worst recession since the collapse of the Soviet Union. According to the forecast of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, GDP in 2022 4-6 percent will shrink – meanwhile the IMF 6 percent Expect a decline. The Ministry of Economy estimates a drop of 7-10 percent, mainly due to reduced private sector (business) investments, giving great uncertainty.

The real economic pain is yet to come

The current restrictions will reach their maximum effect later this year, in the fall. Since the introduction of sanctions, Russian imports from major partners have almost halved. The gradual exhaustion of reserves, the initial shortage of spare parts and the reduction of foreign companies leaving Russia are becoming more and more certain, affecting various sectors, from agriculture and military industry to space research and information technology.

Russia ranks 31st AD in scientific notation (which assesses the scientific productivity of individual scientists) – that is, at the level of Mexico and Iran. A decrease in commercial research investments and high inflation, which reduces the real cost of previously planned funding of science, will have a negative impact on the development of technology and the Russian economy.

The government intervenes

To ease domestic concerns about war spending, the Kremlin in May 10 percent Raised minimum wages and pensions. The move helped quell domestic opposition to two bills on June 30 were submitted The Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, allows the government to exercise greater control over the domestic economy.

The first bill would allow the Kremlin to compel domestic companies to accept government contracts and provide goods and services it calls “special military operations.” The Second bill, which amends federal labor law to allow the government to combat potential labor shortages by requiring employees to work overtime, nights and weekends and holidays. Even after signing the agreements, Govt You can change it The terms of any contract.

The Kremlin pointed out that “Special economic activitiesRussia’s campaign in Ukraine can stop without it. There will be more bills after they are adopted by the Assembly on July 5 For study They are waiting for Putin to sign.

The measures are part of Russia’s ongoing efforts to stabilize its economy amid growing global economic instability.

Disappointed in the Chinese line

Russia has attempted to develop competitive payment systems and trade networks with China.New reserve currency” advocated for international trade to destroy the dominance of the US dollar and supported other similar measures to protect its economy.

China will not play the role of savior in these troubled times. China’s UnionPay credit card system It doesn’t change Void by MasterCard and Visa. Russian planes do not fly to Chinese airports for fear of being seized by Western leasing companies.

Despite the legalization of so-called parallel imports, the Kremlin’s hopes for a rapid turnaround in Russian trade relations have by no means materialized. Chinese companies avoid constellations that might come close to Western secondary barriers.

That’s why there are no Chinese parts for civil aircraft. Hawaii Closes it branches, and both Lenovo and Xiaomi are quietly and gradually withdrawing from Russia. Although a new buyer of energy supplies, China is only a partial solution to Western oil embargo and gas independence. According to Russian estimates, it could take ten years to build the necessary pipeline and transport infrastructure.

