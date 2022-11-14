Putin is making a big mistake, and Ukraine can take advantage of it by following Napoleon’s advice

According to ISW’s estimate, winter is approaching and the muddy ground is currently freezing. The conflict between the Russians and the Ukrainians will intensify.

All indications show that the Russians do not intend to establish and strengthen their defensive positions now, but after the retreat from Kherson. They will continue their offensive operations in Donetsk Oblast. In parallel The Ukrainians are likely to continue their counterattacks.

According to ISW, a ceasefire or any attempt at a ceasefire at this time would most likely favor Russia. Putin, in his own interest, would want such a cease-fire to be restored to the soldiers, to integrate the continuing reservists into units and prepare for more serious battles.

Therefore, it would be a serious mistake from a military point of view for the Russian president to continue to order his generals to attack under these circumstances.



However, Putin wants to prove his toughness in front of the Russian “bombs”, whose leader – at least in public – is the head of a private army called the Wagner group. Evgeny Prigogine.

Putin is therefore unlikely to seek a ceasefire combined with major Ukrainian or international concessions.

Don’t interrupt when your opponent makes a mistake

– Napoleon BonaparteISW draws attention to this saying

Ukraine and its supporters should take advantage of Putin’s mistake and continue the counteroffensive.

The Ukrainians and the West must make every effort to liberate these areas quickly, before they worry about what lies behind them. Speed ​​is an important factor in combat. Now in Ukraine. Kiev and its allies should make the most of it

– says the report of the American Institute of Analysis.

Cover photo: Ukrainian gunmen fire on Russian positions with self-propelled guns in Bahmut, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, on November 10, 2022. MTI/AP/Roman Csop