November 30, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Putin is aiming his new wonder weapon at his own ally – what is he trying to say?

Arzu 33 mins ago 1 min read

Avangard is one of those five weaponsPresident Vladimir Putin revealed to the public in March 2018 The public has collectively nicknamed it “Putin’s Doomsday Weapons”.

The Avangard is a warship capable of carrying conventional and nuclear warheads that can be targeted by intercontinental ballistic missiles. The special feature of this weapon is that it separates from the missile and completes its journey as a glider while approaching the target.

According to Russian sources, the Avangard can travel at 27 times the speed of sound and cannot be intercepted by any air defense systems, but according to Western experts, the warship will definitely not be able to maintain this speed after separating from the missile vehicle. This weapon has never been fired live, so its true capabilities are unknown.

The fact that the missile cannons of Orenburg, directly adjacent to Kazakhstan, which is increasingly distant from Moscow, is equipped with a wonder weapon may be of concern to many. However, the situation is shadowy Avantgarde – Like many Russian ballistic missiles – The test was conducted at Dombarovsk Air Base here.

Cover image is an example, source: Getty Images

See also  Index - Domestic - Laszlo Szz: Western Europe is ready, it should be built towards Hungary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Previously hidden details about the Delphi twin murders have come to light

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Footage: A massive explosion rocked Russia’s seventh-largest city – what could have happened?

1 day ago Arzu
5 min read

Index – Abroad – here’s the secret, how to catch the Russians

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Putin is aiming his new wonder weapon at his own ally – what is he trying to say?

33 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

China’s Zhengzhou, home to the world’s largest iPhone factory, is ending its Covid lockdown

37 mins ago Izer
4 min read

The best jazz albums of 2022

40 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Two minerals – never seen before on Earth – were discovered in a huge meteorite

53 mins ago Izer