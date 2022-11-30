Putin is aiming his new wonder weapon at his own ally – what is he trying to say?

Avangard is one of those five weaponsPresident Vladimir Putin revealed to the public in March 2018 The public has collectively nicknamed it “Putin’s Doomsday Weapons”.

The Avangard is a warship capable of carrying conventional and nuclear warheads that can be targeted by intercontinental ballistic missiles. The special feature of this weapon is that it separates from the missile and completes its journey as a glider while approaching the target.

According to Russian sources, the Avangard can travel at 27 times the speed of sound and cannot be intercepted by any air defense systems, but according to Western experts, the warship will definitely not be able to maintain this speed after separating from the missile vehicle. This weapon has never been fired live, so its true capabilities are unknown.

The fact that the missile cannons of Orenburg, directly adjacent to Kazakhstan, which is increasingly distant from Moscow, is equipped with a wonder weapon may be of concern to many. However, the situation is shadowy Avantgarde – Like many Russian ballistic missiles – The test was conducted at Dombarovsk Air Base here.

