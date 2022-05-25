Russian President Vladimir Putin announced social support measures for pensions, the minimum wage and the minimum wage at a meeting of the State Council on Wednesday, Izvestia writes. From all this Putin expects a protracted war with this stabilization measure.

Vladimir Putin told the President on Wednesday that ensuring the well-being and quality of life of its citizens is a priority for the Russian leadership. He added that reducing the level of poverty among the people was an important task of the government.

He pointed out that the dynamics of the Russian economy is better, and, as predicted by some experts, this trend should be maintained.

At a meeting of the state council, Putin announced a 10 percent increase in the minimum wage to 15,279 rubles a month, or about 93,000 formats (1 ruble is about 5 forays) a month from June 1.

About 4 million Russians will be affected by this move. According to the Russian president, the living minimum and pensions in Russia will increase by the same amount from the first day of the month.

The pension increase will affect 35 million pensioners who are no longer working.

Putin said this was a difficult year for the country, as inflation in Russia had crossed 11 percent. However, inflation, as he points out, is many times higher in some countries.

The head of state noted that unemployment in Russia is currently (4 percent) and that this trend must be maintained.

Putin’s announcement could bring about a change in the mindset of so-called civilians – although opinion polls show that most Russians support the Ukrainian war.