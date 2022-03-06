Putin has not yet negotiated, but rather shoots Ukraine – the main news on Sunday here

It is the 10th day of the occupation of Ukraine. Russia is progressing much slower than expected so far, the Ukrainian opposition is strong, but it started in the south. Attack. Heading towards Kiev Huge convoy And he rarely moves forward. Nevertheless, the number of Ukrainian victims is high, already Russians The public Shoot. The number of refugees is more than 1 million. Today, the Russians announced a ceasefire around Mariupol. However, according to reports, the firing did not stop during the ceasefire, which means that Russia violated it. Thus, the evacuation work was interrupted. According to the International Monetary Fund, the war in Ukraine will have a “serious impact” World Economy. According to British intelligence, this is the only ceasefire proposed in Mariupol Diversion, The Russians want to attack again. Thus said the Ukrainian authorities Accused The Russians opened fire during a public demonstration. Israeli Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett on Saturday in Moscow Discussed With Russian President Vladimir Putin. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba on the Polish-Ukrainian border on Saturday. Met. Kiev said Monday that Russia-Ukraine would resume operations Negotiations, Moscow is less determined. Russia He called EU and NATO member states should not send arms to Ukraine.