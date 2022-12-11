Putin Gets Hard in Ukraine – Will a New, Inhumane Tactic Really Bring Victory to the Russians?

Attack on civilians in XX. In the great wars of the century

Attacks against civilians – including massacres, ethnic cleansing – according to various studies They account for one-fifth to one-third of all wars. Acting against civilians has always been part of war, but at the same time, military technology developed over thousands of years has enabled even greater destruction. In ancient times, the Middle Ages and a significant part of the modern era, the attack of unarmed troops was very territorially concentrated, because a purely land war did not allow one of the belligerents to deal a significant blow to the enemy. Front rows and domestically. However, besieging castles and cities proved to be a useful tool, as those trapped in the city could be cut off from their supply lines, so civilians were decimated by starvation and disease, but soldiers made it more difficult. Hold their own during a long siege. We know countless cases in history when a besieged fortress or city surrendered because they ran out of supplies and suffered heavy losses beyond armed conflict.

However, the situation changed with the advent of air warfare and long-range missiles, as air forces and missiles made it possible to attack civilians and civilians over a large area.

Air Force Its first major deployments took place in the First World War. The first strategic bombing was carried out by a German Zeppelin in 1914 over the Belgian city of Liege. Zeppelins then followed between 1915 and 1918 attacked Cities of England. More than 500 people were killed and more than 1,000 were injured in the airstrikes. They had absolutely no effect on the Allied war effort and the morale of the British people.

Zeppelin L9 German airship in Germany in 1915. Source: Imperial War Museum, London / Wikimedia Commons

Strategic bombing was truly extensive in World War II. Air Force of Nazi Germany The Luftwaffe attacked English cities for weeks in 1940, primarily London, caused tens of thousands of civilian deaths. However the attacks They did not mobilize British society in their struggle against Hitler, quite the contrary.

Then the allies Between 1942 and 1945, several carpet bombings were conducted against German cities., which resulted in massive destruction and the death of around 300,000 civilians. The U.S. Air Force also carried out devastating attacks against Japanese cities: for example, on the night of March 9–10, 1945, the bombing of Tokyo cost about 100,000 Japanese lives. However, the devastation wrought by conventional bombs could not break the population of the Axis powers.Japan also surrendered only after the atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The B-29 Superfortress was an American heavy bomber on a mission against Japan in 1945. Source: US Air Force / Wikimedia Commons

Although the US used the strategy of bombing civilians in the Korean and Vietnam wars, it was unable to win. XX. Looking at the great wars of the 20th century, we can say that Attacks on civilians will not lead to victory.

What do the statistics show?

But what do the detailed statistics show? Do they confirm first impressions? Alexander B. downs And Kathryn McNabb Cochran 2010, Targeting the public to win? Evaluating the Military Effectiveness of Civilian Vulnerability in Interstate War [Civilek támadása a győzelem érdekében? A civilekkel szembeni fellépés katonai hatékonysága az államok közötti háborúban] In their study, they cataloged wars fought by two or more countries between 1816 and 2003 and compiled statistics on the correlation between attacks on civilians and victory in war. As the authors emphasize, This is pure statistics, so it says nothing about whether there is a causal relationship between the two (ie, an attack on civilians led to victory in war). To determine this, case-by-case analysis is necessary, as is determining precisely why an attack on civilians led to success.

மூல முடிவுகள்:

சிவிலியன்களைத் தாக்கிய மாநிலங்கள் தங்கள் போர்களில் 62 சதவீதத்தை வென்றன, அதே சமயம் பொதுமக்களைத் தாக்காத நாடுகள் 41 சதவீதத்தை மட்டுமே வென்றன.

சிவிலியன்களைத் தாக்கிய மாநிலங்கள், பொதுமக்களைத் தாக்காத மாநிலங்களை விட பாதியாக இழக்க நேரிடும்.

இதன் அடிப்படையில், பொதுமக்களுக்கு எதிரான தாக்குதல்களை நடத்தும் மாநிலங்கள், அவ்வாறு செய்வதைத் தவிர்க்கும் மாநிலங்களை விட பொதுவாகப் போர்களில் குறிப்பிடத்தக்க அளவில் வெற்றி பெறுகின்றன என்று கூறலாம். இருப்பினும், இந்த மூல தரவு கணக்கில் எடுத்துக்கொள்ளாத ஒரு முக்கியமான காரணி உள்ளது: வரலாறு. அதை ஆசிரியர் தம்பதியினர் கண்டுபிடித்தனர்

காலப்போக்கில் முன்னேறும் போது, ​​பொதுமக்களின் தாக்குதலுக்கும், போரில் வெற்றி பெறுவதற்கும் இடையே உள்ள தொடர்பு மேலும் மேலும் குறைகிறது.

இந்த தொடர்பு 1950 க்கு முன்னர் புள்ளிவிவர ரீதியாக குறிப்பிடத்தக்க அளவில் கண்டறியப்பட்டாலும், தோராயமாக 1975 க்குப் பிறகு, பொதுமக்களுக்கு எதிரான தாக்குதல் வெற்றிக்கான வாய்ப்பைக் குறைக்கிறது, இன்னும் புள்ளியியல் முக்கியத்துவம் இல்லை என்றாலும். இருப்பினும், எதிர்காலத்தில் மேலும் போக்குக் கோடுகளை வரைந்தால், அதைப் பார்க்கிறோம் பொதுமக்களைத் தாக்குவது எதிர்விளைவாகும்அதாவது, இது வெற்றி நிகழ்தகவை குறைக்கிறது மற்றும் தோல்வியின் நிகழ்தகவை அதிகரிக்கிறது.

செப்டம்பர் 1940 இல் லண்டன் மீது லுஃப்ட்வாஃப்பின் ஒரு ஹெய்ங்கெல் ஹீ 111 நடுத்தர குண்டுவீச்சு. ஆதாரம்: விக்கிமீடியா காமன்ஸ்

ஆய்வு மேற்கோள் காட்டுகிறது ராபர்ட் பேப் வெற்றி பெற குண்டுவீச்சு [Bombázni a győzelemért] In his 1996 book, the author explains the apparent failure of attacks against civilians in the modern age because modern nation-states are willing to incur greater costs (not just in financial terms) of war. And making concessions to an adversary offends the nationalism of those who live in nation-states. Additionally, modern nation-states They can significantly reduce civilian exposure to war and organize effective protection of civilians shelters, large-scale evacuations; And the bureaucratic government machinery can implement measures such as allocating food rations available through food stamps.

Downes and Cochran bring up another important point: it was developed after World War II International ConventionsPublic safety plays an important role in this. They are more likely to prompt other countries to intervene against a government that attacks its citizens. Thus, the United States intervened in Bosnia and Herzegovina after the Srebrenica genocide, and so did NATO. Slobodan Milosevic Both interventions ended in the occupier laying down its arms – because of the Serbian president’s actions against the Albanians in Kosovo. It is true that no such intervention happened during the genocide in Rwanda or Darfur. However, in the current world order, if a country attacks civilians, third countries are more likely to intervene, increasing the likelihood that such a country will lose the war.

Novi Sad in Vojvodina after the NATO bombing in 1999. Source: Darko Dozet / Wikimedia Commons

What is the lesson?

Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has consistently claimed that it did not attack civilians; It only attacks Ukrainian military installations and energy infrastructure serving the Ukrainian Armed Forces. However, there is overwhelming evidence that this is not true, and that the mass killings in Bucsá and other settlements were only the most extreme cases of anti-civilian actions.

Attacks on energy infrastructure – even if they cannot be compared to the terrorist bombings of World War II – are obviously aimed at increasing civilian suffering, and power and consequent heat cuts can lead to severe humanitarian disaster. Winter.

In other words, although somewhat different from the methods seen in World Wars, the intent remains similar when the primary target was to attack residential buildings. Footage from Mariupol and other cities proves that residential buildings are no obstacle to Russian forces either.

Historical examples and statistics can be instructive for the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian people are not vulnerable to ground fighting, mass killings, or rocket and drone attacks against people and civilian infrastructure. They could not break it, on the contrary, the Ukrainian nation became more united, the national spirit strengthened, Ukraine has now essentially become a modern state, and Ukraine a modern nation-state. By growing nationalism Any concession to Russia is unacceptable to the majority of Ukrainians. It is no coincidence that official rhetoric can only accept the return of all occupied territories as a precondition for peace.

The Ukrainian leadership’s war efforts draw internal support from the war-affected population, but Ukraine has received external support from the West since the beginning of the war. This means not only weapons, air defense systems or training for soldiers, but also donations sent directly to attacks on energy infrastructure, such as hundreds of generators. In addition, the West has imposed significant economic sanctions on Russia, which, among other things, restrict Russian arms production. In other words, even in the situation of Ukraine, it is established that third countries actively act on the side of the attacked party and against the aggressors.

Considering all these At this point, attacks on energy infrastructure are unlikely to disrupt Ukraine.

Cover photo: Bombed houses in Borodianka, Ukraine on December 7, 2022. Jeff Jay Mitchell/Getty Images