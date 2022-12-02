Russian President Vladimir Putin fell down the stairs and smeared himself this week, an anti-Kremlin Telegram channel with apparent links to his security team reported, amid mounting speculation that his health was failing.

Putin, 70, suffered an unfortunate fall at his official residence in Moscow on Wednesday night, According to the Telegram channel “General SVR”, which is allegedly run by an ex-Russian spy.

Allegedly, the ailing Russian leader fell five steps to the ground before landing on his coccyx, or tailbone.

Although security guards immediately rushed to help him, the impact of the fall made Putin “defecate involuntarily” due to “cancer in his stomach and intestines,” according to the channel.

This incident is Putin’s latest health scare He is rumored to be suffering from exacerbation of cancer and Parkinson’s disease Amidst the ongoing war with Ukraine.

It is rumored that Putin is suffering from cancer. Michael Metzl/Sputnik/Kremlin p

“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch and called the doctors on duty at home,” said the SVR general.

“Nothing critical [was diagnosed]Closer to night, the chief’s condition was stable, and he could move about on his own, with pain in the coccyx region while sitting was the only thing that bothered him.”

The publication indicated that a special investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the president’s downfall.

Putin mysteriously grabs the desk during a meeting. The Kremlin

The notoriously paranoid Russian leader reportedly wore slip-proof shoes, and the stairs in the official residence were considered safe.

The letter concluded, “All precautions can be in vain when nerves are shot.”

Putin appeared to clear the infection, and less than a day later he was photographed touring a laboratory in Moscow.

Some viewers noticed IV marks on his hands in October.

Rumors have been circulating about Putin’s alleged health problems since the start of the war with Ukraine in February. On several occasions, the former KGB strongman has appeared weak and unstable while in public.

In late October, Kyiv Post journalist Jason Jay Smart tweeted screenshots of Putin greeting soldiers at a training camp in the Ryazan region, fueling speculation that the president had IV tracks on his hands.

A few weeks ago, the SVR general called out Putin’s shaky position during a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

The channel claimed, “Putin’s oncology is advancing, and despite adequate treatment recently, the pain is not always completely relieved.”

It should be understood that the deplorable state of the president’s physical and mental health affects the making of key decisions. Putin does not want to change history, he wants to end it.