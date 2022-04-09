April 9, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Putin changes leadership in Ukraine war as defense officials warn to focus eastward

Aygen 1 hour ago 3 min read
Putin changes leadership in Ukraine war as defense officials warn to focus eastward

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian President Vladimir Putin Named new commander of Operations Command in Ukraine as officials warn that Moscow is looking to shift its focus there eastern ukraine After more than six weeks of war.

The BBC reported late Friday that General Alexander Dvornikov, commander of Russia’s Southern Military District, will now lead the invasion.

Russia invades Ukraine: live updates

A photo released by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Thursday, February 17, 2022, shows the front line in Donbass, a conflict zone with Russia-backed separatists, during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.
(Epress via Reuters Connect)

Dvornikov not only had known experience in the Russian campaign in Syria, but also led military exercises in southern Russia last year, along the Ukrainian border with the Donbass region.

A Western official told the newspaper that the change in leadership would improve the faltering Russian invasion after it failed to capture the capital, Kyiv, despite weeks of bombing and attempts to push ground forces across the country.

“Unless Russia is able to change its tactics, it is very difficult to see how they are succeeding even at these limited goals that they themselves have recalibrated,” the official said.

But Russia has made more progress in southern and eastern Ukraine — progress that top US defense officials have said is due in large part to its eight-year illegal occupation of regions such as Crimea.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned this week that Russia is looking to focus its efforts on a “major offensive” in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed forces have been battling the Ukrainian military since 2014 in the self-proclaimed peoples of Donetsk and Luhansk. .

See also  Mariupol was destroyed after the Russian bombing

The breakaway regions are located along the eastern border of Ukraine in a region known as Donbass.

Six months before Russia invaded Ukraine under the guise of a “special military operation,” Dvornikov directly supervised military exercises that conducted “combined arms operations from August 9 to September 15” in southern Russia, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

The exercises reportedly included “tactical missions” that included “automatic rifle, tank and artillery battalions” in coordination with attached specialized units.

Relatives of Colonel Vladimir Chuga, commander of a reconnaissance battalion of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic during a farewell ceremony in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. Chuga was posthumously awarded the title Hero of the Russian Federation. .

Relatives of Colonel Vladimir Chuga, commander of a reconnaissance battalion of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic during a farewell ceremony in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. Chuga was posthumously awarded the title Hero of the Russian Federation. .
(AP Photo)

Russia mobilizes 60,000 reservists as it sets its sights in eastern Ukraine: senior defense official

Specialized units focused on “biological, radiological, and nuclear” defenses. Reconnaissance, logistical electronic warfare, medical training, aviation and military police exercises were also conducted.

The report noted that “warships from the Caspian Sea Fleet, Black Sea Fleet, Marines and at least 80 fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft” took part in the exercises.

The exercises were conducted along the eastern borders of Ukraine as well as in occupied Crimea and parts of occupied Georgia.

The Report He pointed out that the Russian forces are looking forward to practicing joint operations based on lessons learned from experiences in Syria.

The United States and NATO pledged to increase military support as officials warn that the war in eastern Ukraine is set to become increasingly brutal.

See also  US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told CNN that Russia made "slips" in the invasion of Ukraine

“This is going to be a knife fight. It could be very bloody and very ugly,” a senior US defense official told reporters on Friday. “The Russians limit their geographical targets, and they still have a lot of combat power at their disposal.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyal stand next to a mass grave while they visit the town of Bucha, as Russia. The attack on Ukraine continues, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine on April 8, 2022.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyal stand next to a mass grave while they visit the town of Bucha, as Russia. The attack on Ukraine continues, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine on April 8, 2022.
(Reuters/Valentin Ogirenko)

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APPLICATION

The official said the United States believes Russia is looking to add 60,000 recruits to its war effort as it focuses on eastern Ukraine — an area roughly the size of West Virginia.

US and NATO security officials have warned that the war in Ukraine could last for months, if not years to come.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Report says 60 elite Russian paratroopers refused to fight in the invasion of Ukraine

9 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Volodymyr Zelensky tells what he saw in Bucha for 60 minutes: “Death. Just death.”

17 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

Covid-19 Live Updates: Cases, Vaccine Boosters and Testing News

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

2 min read

Norway’s defense minister resigns several years after finding out he was having an affair with a woman younger than himself.

39 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Shiba Inu burns 26000% in the last day, destroying 1.4 billion SHIBs in 24 hours – Altcoins Bitcoin News

41 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Ricky Jervis Finds Ultimate Fun In Oscars Ban Will Smith – Deadline

47 mins ago Muhammad
6 min read

SpaceX launch: a tourist mission docks with the International Space Station. Here’s everything you need to know

49 mins ago Izer