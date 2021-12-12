Putin can send blue caps against Kiev – what do Russia’s scary elites know?

The key is landing

Ukrainian military intelligence announced Russia’s plans for aggression against Ukraine in late November. According to them, Russia is planning to attack Ukraine with a total of 40 tactical battalion groups (BTGs) and they also want to take control of the Ukrainian capital Kiev during the invasion. Here we write in detail about the content of the alleged projects:

In such an invasion, if it happens, it is still doubtful that Russian aerial land, VDV, will play a major role. Russia is said to have compiled thousands of landings (about 3,500 according to Ukrainians) on the border, and Zabat-2021 is said to have trained the ability to use them effectively during an invasion.

Russia to attack Ukraine by end-January pic.twitter.com/zz9BZXm7xR – Rocky (Nobel) November 21, 2021

The primary function of landing holes is to perform deep operations. In terms of cooking, these players can quickly drop behind enemies, where they can support traditional systems with spy operations, sabotage operations, destruction and occupation of key targets.

Therefore, during a fictitious invasion, Russia could use the VDV to disable the Ukrainian communications system and command chain, destroy artillery and aircraft, and disarm airports and military bases. In these operations, they may work with the Army’s special forces and intelligence agencies (collectively known as Spegnas).

It is undeniable that in the event of a possible invasion, the landlords will play a key role in the occupation of Kiev, and Russia must proceed as quickly and efficiently as possible to paralyze the political leadership of Ukraine.

A little extra firefighter

It is generally true that for landing units they are more trained and motivated than conventional units, which is especially true in Russia. The VDV operates as an independent weapon in the Russian military (i.e., unlike most countries’ paratroopers), operates with its own command and command system.

Although Russia is dedicated to special operations units, the landing is considered a semi-elite unit. Owning a VDV is a kind of honor, so there are more volunteers and professional soldiers in the Corps than in the regular military, and their training level is higher. With their sky-blue hat and blue striped leopard (Tilniaska, to be exact) iconic, they have their own public holiday on August 2nd.

Despite the aerial design, the VDVs are highly mechanized, meaning they use a lot of war vehicles. In this regard, due to their equipment, a unit “thrown” to the ground has a higher firepower and is more mobile than the “average” landing creation.

The most widely used combat vehicles in the VDV are the BMD family, which can be parachuted into the ground, with a unit capacity of approximately 1,100 units. The latest version, the BMD-4, BMD-4M is a waterfall capable of carrying up to five people, which can also be supported by fire with a 100mm cannon or a 30mm machine gun. But they also have self-propelled guns (e.g. 2Sz5) and minesweepers (e.g. 2Sz9) and anti-aircraft vehicles.

BMD-4M Infantry Combat Vehicle. Photo: mil.ru

It is also noteworthy that the modernization of infantry equipment within the Brigade is currently underway. Replacing pistols is its most exciting feature: some VTVs are already equipped with sophisticated AK-12 assault rifles, but almost the entire paratrooper is already equipped with personal defense and tactical equipment. He belongs to the Ratnik family.

Opportunities of Ukraine

Paratroopers, of course, cannot win a war on their own, it is not their goal, but rather to support operations that are primarily about land and air.

Ukraine is threatened not only by paratroopers, but also by about 175,000 Russian soldiers, hundreds of aircraft and thousands of war vehicles.

The Ukrainian government recently announced that they do not need American soldiers in the country, that they can prevent the Russian invasion, and that they are asking for weapons.

The truth is that, keeping only the numbers, a portion of the Russian army would be enough to secure a quick victory over Ukraine.

If we compare the technical factors, it can be said that despite the modernization of the Ukrainian army since 2014, the Russian military is still better equipped in both infantry equipment, military vehicles and tactical strike measuring equipment.

Nevertheless, in the event of a Russian invasion, Ukraine will face strong opposition because national self-awareness has been deliberately fostered by the Ukrainian political leadership in recent years to maintain the sense that the country is almost fighting for survival and fighting in a protracted conflict. Donetsk.

Is one fighting spirit enough for Ukraine to defeat Russia? This is not very possible and the Ukrainian political leadership may be aware of this. President Zhelensky’s comments on the successful protest could be interpreted as a word of encouragement to Ukrainian troops, which may have come after it became clear that the pro-Ukrainian Biden government did not want to send troops to help Ukraine.

Whether it was the Winter War against the Finns, the intervention in Afghanistan or the First Chechen War, the Russian army was attacked by a very small and low-armed force. In these conflicts, however, the Russian-Soviet army was considerably less organized and armed than it is now, and the country went through some sort of political turmoil, which now shows no signs of abating.

Cover image: Vladimir Smirnov TASS via Getty Images