Maria Alyokhana, leader Pussy RiotShe escaped from Russia by posing as a food courier to avoid the Moscow police. New York times reports.

why does it matter: Alyokhina was to spend 21 days in a penal colony, but she left the country before she was taken into custody by the Moscow police.

What happened: The The Pussy Riot leader threw a disguise at the food courier to avoid Moscow police who were stuck outside her friend’s apartment where she was staying, The New York Times reports.

She left her cell phone to fool the police and avoid any tracking.

A friend then drove Alyokhina to Russia’s border with Belarus and traveled to Lithuania within a week.

The Big Picture: Pussy Riot, founded in 2011 in Russia, is known for organizing protests in the country to promote civil liberties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin The band is often criticized.

Pussy Riot . members They have faced arrests over the years. Alyokina was sentenced to two years in prison in 2012 after the band organized a protest against Putin.

Yukine has recently criticized Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

what are they saying: “I don’t think Russia has the right to exist anymore,” Aliukhina told The Times.