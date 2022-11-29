Pulisic’s goal advances the United States into the World Cup by defeating Iran 1-0

Estimated reading time: 4-5 minutes

DOHA, Qatar – Christian Pulisic scored as he headed in the goalkeeper in the 38th minute and the United States advanced to the knockout round of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday in a politically charged match of their famous encounter. a quarter of a century ago.

Pulisic was sprawled on the pitch and lay in the goal for about three minutes as he was treated by the American staff. He returned to the match, but was substituted at the start of the second half.

Returning to the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the United States opened with draws against Wales and England and needed a win to advance to the Round of 16.

The Americans finished second in Group B with five points, two points behind England, and will play the Netherlands on Saturday with a chance of reaching the quarter-finals for the first time since 2002.

“I always say we are against the world,” striker Tim Weah said. “Nobody thinks the United States can play good football.”

Iran ranked third with three points. The team failed to advance in all six of its World Cup matches.

Tension around the match was heightened by strained relations between the United States and Iran’s Islamic government. Iran had upset the United States 2-1 in the 1998 tournament in France, eliminating the Americans.

Pre-game protocols were normal, unlike the 1998 game, when the Iranians presented the Americans with white flowers and the teams posed for a joint photo.

Roaring Iranian fans with horns and drums in the crowd of 42,127 filled the lower bowl behind one goal at Al Thumama Stadium and were much louder than the red, white and blue US fans at the other end and behind the US bench.

The USA outscored Iran 9-0 in the first half but didn’t break until Pulisic came along with the big moment that a growing and increasingly demanding fan base back home had longed for.

Weston McKennie tipped a pass from just after the center circle to Sergiño Dest on the edge of the 6-yard box. Dest headed the ball in front of goal on a rebound as Pulisic advanced in the middle of the field, past Ramin Rezaian and Majid Hosseiniand.

Turning his body to allow the ball to strike his right foot, Pulisic struck the ball for his 22nd international goal and first in a World Cup match. His mother carried him to goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, and Pulisic needed help on his feet before turning back.

“We’re obviously very grateful that he dumped his body out there,” McKinney said. “In the end it was a sad moment, but we made it through and we’re excited that we’re still here.”

Weah, who scored the Americans’ goal in their first 1-1 draw with Wales, nearly doubled their lead in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time but it was ruled out for offside.

Brendan Aronson replaced Pulisic early in the second half.

With England ahead of Wales, Iran knew if they only needed an equalizer to progress, and finally got their first shot for goalkeeper Matt Turner when Saman Gudos headed over the bar in the 52nd minute. Saeed Ezzatullah fired an open shot in the 70th minute and Mortisa Boraliganji’s header rebounded in The third minute of stoppage time for nine minutes, and Walker Zimmerman removed a rebound in front of the goal in the ninth minute after Cameron Carter. – Vickers got a slight hand on Mehdi Taremi.

“I hope our fans and people in Iran will forgive us. I’m just sorry,” Tarimi said.

lineups

Cameron Carter-Vickers, son of former NBA player Howard Carter, made his World Cup debut in place of Zimmerman and gave the United States its first-ever all-European lineup at a World Cup.

Young at heart

The USA squad averaged 24 years, 321 days, the youngest team in the tournament to date and the youngest World Cup team for the Americans since 1990. At 20, Younes Musa was the first American to appear in a World Cup match of his day. birthday.

I look forward

The United States are 1-4 against the Netherlands, all friendlies, and overcame a two-goal deficit to win 4-3 in Amsterdam in 2015.

