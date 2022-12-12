December 13, 2022

PS5 video games for $29.99 each (including Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank)

After you drop $400-$500 on a PlayStation 5 console, you may find your coffers draining pretty quickly after realizing that a PS5 video game can cost upwards of $69.99 each. Fortunately, like all video games, PS5 games eventually drop in price, no matter how good the games are. Games listed here very Good and now they are also the cheapest PS5 games out there.

The games listed below are PlayStation exclusive video games. Aside from Horizon Forbidden West, they are also PS5 exclusive titles, meaning they were built from the ground up to take advantage of the PS5’s graphical power, while making no compromises to make them backwards compatible with older consoles.

Horizon Forbidden West

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Demon souls

Demon souls

return

return

