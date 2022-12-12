PS5 video games for $29.99 each (including Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank)

After you drop $400-$500 on a PlayStation 5 console, you may find your coffers draining pretty quickly after realizing that a PS5 video game can cost upwards of $69.99 each. Fortunately, like all video games, PS5 games eventually drop in price, no matter how good the games are. Games listed here very Good and now they are also the cheapest PS5 games out there.

The games listed below are PlayStation exclusive video games. Aside from Horizon Forbidden West, they are also PS5 exclusive titles, meaning they were built from the ground up to take advantage of the PS5’s graphical power, while making no compromises to make them backwards compatible with older consoles.

Horizon Forbidden West

IGN Editor’s Choice 9/10 A brilliant blend of captivating combat, top-notch creatures, character design, and a captivating open world, Horizon Forbidden West is an absolute blast and an incredible display of the power of PS5. Although the return of a pair of familiar chain trappings and a perceived lack of free climbing doesn’t threaten to spoil the fun, it does leave it depressingly short on something revolutionary. However, major evolutionary steps have been made in the right direction, and there is no doubt many, many hours of fun with Aloy, who stakes her claim to being one of the greatest characters of this generation. Guerrilla has once again outdone itself with the Forbidden West, and on this course, there is no horizon and no sky for what may come next.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

IGN Editor's Choice 9/10 Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is amazing. It not only gives the latest generation of consoles a game that looks as beautiful as the improved technology promised, but also a great gaming experience. Insomniac has been around the Ratchet and Clank complex many times before, but Rivet and other new characters add so much charm, wit, and heart to a franchise I've loved most of my life. That's coupled with the series' best gameplay, sound design, and stunning art across the board. Rift Apart may not be the biggest adventure around, but its big heart, wild weapons, and incredible detail make it easily one of the most memorable so far.

Demon souls

IGN Editor’s Choice 9/10 The Bluepoint team had the unenviable task of remaking an 11-year-old game with a cult following and making it look – and play – the part of being the first game developed from the ground up for this current generation of consoles. And that’s exactly what they did. Demon’s Souls is breathtakingly good and plays much better than it did on PS3, thanks not only to the PlayStation 5’s graphical power, but because of clever quality-of-life changes and light touches that update some of the frustrating aspects of the original game, without sacrificing the uncompromising challenge. In it, the puzzle-filled boss battles, and the style that made it such a notable game in the first place.

return

IGN 8/10 The moment-to-moment Returnal is fantastic, with an impressive array of weapons each possessing a variety of interesting potential attributes, purposeful strategic decisions that can either keep a run afloat or finish it by sinking, and a tough but rewarding challenge. Gunplay is constantly exhilarating. Even with all this focus on action, he never drops the ball on the story. Its big problem is that it runs for way too long, and there’s no way to save progress outside of putting the PS5 to sleep. This dampens the urge to immediately go back and try again after failure, though not enough to stop it. Nevertheless, Returnal is a great roguelike, and one of the best Housemarque games to date.

