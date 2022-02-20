PS5 Transaction Codes 2022: The full list, all the answers, and how to redeem

Those who are still looking for the next generation Play Station The console will be pleased to hear about the PS5 handling codes. These 14 codes provide 14 opportunities for users to enter and win the PlayStation 5 system directly from Sony. The catch is that these codes can be hard to find. Fortunately, we’ve compiled a list of all the discovered codes below, along with questions and some of our best answers. This was updated on February 19, 2022.

Note: The answer portion of each question is not disclosed by Sony, so we’ve included guesses that our team can trust until the official answers are confirmed. When the official answers are revealed, we will update this post with the new information.

All PS5 processing codes and answers for 2022

PS5 processing code 1

Code: L2, Triangle, R1, Circle, L1, X, <،>R2, Square

Question: During December 2021, how many hours have players played on their PS4 console globally?

Answer: 15000000000

PS5 cure code 2

Code: L2, R2, Triangle, R1, L1, Circle, <، X، Square،>

Question: During December 2021, how many times did players log onto their PS4 console globally?

Answer: 5000000000

PS5 3 cure code

Code: Triangle, R2, <، Circle، L2،>X, L1, R1, Square

Question: During December 2021, how many hours have players played “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” globally? (PS5 and PS4)

Answer: 1500000

PS5 Processing Code 4

Code: L1, Triangle, L2,>, R2, Circle, <, X, Square, R1

Question: During December 2021, how many hours have players played “NBA 2K22” globally? (PS5 and PS4)

Answer: 10000000

PS5 cure code 5

Code: Triangle, Circle, L1, >, X, <، R1، Square، L2،>

Question: During December 2021, how many hours have players played Horizon Zero Dawn globally? (PS5 and PS4)

Answer: 2000000

PS5 cure code 6

Code: R1, Triangle, R2, L2, Circle, <، X، L1،>Square

Question: During December 2021, how many hours of gameplay did players play on their PS5 console globally?

Answer: 12000000000

PS5 cure code 7

Code: triangle,>, circle, L1, X, R2, <، مربع ، L2 ،>

Question: During December 2021, how many hours have players played God of War globally? (PS5 and PS4)

Answer: 1,800,000

PS5 Processing Code 8

Code: Expected February 21st.

Question: Expected on February 21.

Answer: Expected on February 21.

PS5 processing code 9

Code: TBD

Question: To be determined

Answer: To be determined later

PS5 cure code 10

Code: TBD

Question: To be determined

Answer: To be determined later

PS5 cure code 11

Code: TBD

Question: To be determined

Answer: To be determined later

PS5 cure code 12

Code: TBD

Question: To be determined

Answer: To be determined later

PS5 cure code 13

Code: TBD

Question: To be determined

Answer: To be determined later

PS5 processing code 14

Code: TBD

Question: To be determined

Answer: To be determined later

How to redeem PS5 processing codes

To redeem PS5 transaction codes, players must:

go to the this site Sign in with your PlayStation account. Click “Enter Code” and read the terms and conditions. Enter a code from the list above. Answer the question with your best guess. (Or use our best guess as a guide.) Congratulations, you are now entered for a chance to win!

More codes will be revealed as the weeks go on. This post will be updated with more icons as they are discovered.

Good luck to everyone who enters!

For more chances to get PS5, Check out the latest restocking update here For the latest information on retailers that have been reported dropping consoles soon.

Sony is going to Plant a tree every time a Horizon Forbidden West player opens a specific trophy.

Rumors have it that Bloodborne 2, Remake and PC port It is not developed by From Software.