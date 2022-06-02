PS5 Restocking at Walmart Today: How to Get a Console

Editor’s note: While the standard PS5 sold out, some shoppers still hit $549 Western Forbidden Horizon Pack.

For those planning to beat the summer heat by staying and playing, Walmart is once again offering an opportunity to score the still-elusive PS5. The mega retailer will have the standard $499 PlayStation 5 In stock today (June 2) at 3 p.m. ET, and as with previous Walmart restocks, you must be a Walmart+ member for a chance to purchase one.

Basically Walmart’s answer to Amazon PrimeAnd the Walmart + It is a premium shopping service that gives you access to exclusive deals (like the PS5 drop) as well as perks like free Walmart.com shipping and free delivery from your local Walmart store. The service costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year – while a free trial is available, you must be a paid member to participate in the PS5 restock.

The most important controller of the current generation Walmart will have the elusive PlayStation 5 in stock today at 3 PM ET, exclusively for Walmart+ members.

This special bundle gives you the disc-based standard PS5 plus a copy of Sony’s popular game Horizon Forbidden West.

This PS5 show is part of Walmart + Weekendwhich runs from June 2 to June 5 Amazon Prime DayThis special sale event will offer a wide range of exclusive discounts on everything from household goods to electronics.

If you can get your hands on a PlayStation 5 today, now is the time to own one. This month will see the revamped Sony launch PlayStation Plus The subscription service, which has been updated with premium levels provides instant access to a large library of games styled Xbox Game Pass.

PlayStation Plus Extra (starting at $14.99 per month) will get over 400 downloadable games on PS5 and PS4 that include hitters like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and God of War, while PlayStation Plus Premium (starting at $17.99 per month) Hundreds of old PlayStation classics on top of that. Even if your PS5 doesn’t crash anytime soon, you’ll be able to enjoy many of these titles on PS4 before upgrading.

As always, we expect this PS5 decline to go fast, so you should keep in mind a few tips to give yourself the best shot. Make sure you set up your Walmart+ membership well in advance of restocking time, and that you already have a store payment option so you’re not scrambling for your credit card at the last minute. Also, don’t give up too early – while the console may seem out of stock right away, it’s likely because the website has come under criticism. A few minutes of patiently refreshing the page may work in your favor.

And if it doesn’t work this time, we always keep track of the latest PS5 Restock Updates to help you in the next stage. Good luck and God bless you!