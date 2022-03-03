PS5 Restock: EE Stock Live – Get a Console Now

Update: Wow, that was fast! All EE PS5 stock has been sold out so far. This is the fastest I’ve seen buying EE stock since I started covering restocking. Congratulations to anyone who secured the console!

A low EE stock usually lasts for a few days, if not at least a good part of the day. It sold out in just over an hour this time which shows the massive appetite for the console. Never fear, another restock is usually just around the corner. To keep up with the latest information, head over to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker.

Original story: EE has rolled out PlayStation 5 stock live — its first batch since January. Any EE customers looking for a PS5 console should head over to it EE website to get one right away. These products have been selling out faster than usual lately, so don’t stop if you’re interested.

This is EE’s first restocking since January, which indicates that such restockings are very rare at the moment. PS5 standalone disc consoles are on sale, along with several bundles. The main offering is a PlayStation 5 disc controller along with an additional DualSense controller and Sony HD camera.

To get a console via EE, you must be an account holder on a pay-as-you-go monthly phone plan, be within the first seventeen months of your contract, and be able to pass credit checks. While it looks like how BT . works The PS5 stock is dropping, and the difference with EE is that you can’t buy the entire console. Instead, the console must be added to your payment plan.

We have a complete guide for How to get a PS5 console through EE for more information.

Anyone who chooses a PlayStation 5 today can try out the latest Sony exclusives, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon’s Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Unknown: The Legacy of Thieves Group and Gran Turismo 7, which is slated for release on March 4, 2022.

Wait times in the past were up to 40 minutes, so patience and persistence are key to success. However, it looks pretty cool and we’ve reached the purchase screen in about 5 minutes, so we recommend taking advantage of this opportunity. Don’t refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it, you will get the cool and cool confirmation message.

Struggling to decide what to play first? Well, our handy guide to The best PS5 games for 2022 will help sort that out. You can now read T3’s Horizon Forbidden West . Review as well as T3 Elden ring review To see if the latest movies are worth watching.