July 21, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

PS5 discounts are set for the console in the USA and UK, it is claimed

Ayhan 44 mins ago 2 min read

Select European countries such as Spain and Portugal have recently enjoyed discounts of up to €100 on PS5 systems, but a new claim from PS Plus Leaker Belbel Kon It states that the sale price will be expanded to other countries soon. While the leaker doesn’t know when the promotion will start, they have posted what kind of discounts residents of the UK, US and Germany can look forward to.

According to Billbil-kun, the following PS5 selling prices will come into effect:

The original price selling price discount
United kingdom £479.99 £404.99 £75
United States of America $499.99 $449.99 $50
Germany 549.99 euros 474.99 euros 75 euros

Of course, Sony has been increasing the price of the PS5 across the UK and Europe for nearly a year, but the reported cuts will make the console even cheaper than it was before the price hike. The sale appears to only cover the standard PS5 system with a disc drive; PS5 Digital Edition is not included. The offer will be available on PlayStation Direct as well as retailers like Amazon, Target and GAME, the leaker claims.

The price drop will take effect while rumors of a new PS5 model with a detachable disc drive are still floating around. The new version was reported to launch in September, but no further details have been shared in some time. What we do know for sure is that Sony will release a limited edition PS5 console themed to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on September 1, 2023.

See also  Here's how much Apple charges for each part to repair your MacBook

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hinge has been revealed without a gap in the official teaser

9 hours ago Ayhan
1 min read

The FTC hits the brakes on Activision Blizzard’s August Xbox merger trial set

17 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Monthly price hikes – The Hollywood Reporter

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

Ukraine Deploys Cluster Bombs, Wagner – Our War News Friday

10 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Produced by Barbara Walters, “The View” was 68 – The Hollywood Reporter

13 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

New two-legged robots are designed to explore planets as a team – Ars Technica

21 mins ago Izer
1 min read

Oklahoma football recruiting: 5-star RB Taylor Tatum picks Sooners over USC

43 mins ago Emet