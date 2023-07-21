PS5 discounts are set for the console in the USA and UK, it is claimed

Select European countries such as Spain and Portugal have recently enjoyed discounts of up to €100 on PS5 systems, but a new claim from PS Plus Leaker Belbel Kon It states that the sale price will be expanded to other countries soon. While the leaker doesn’t know when the promotion will start, they have posted what kind of discounts residents of the UK, US and Germany can look forward to.

According to Billbil-kun, the following PS5 selling prices will come into effect:

The original price selling price discount United kingdom £479.99 £404.99 £75 United States of America $499.99 $449.99 $50 Germany 549.99 euros 474.99 euros 75 euros

Of course, Sony has been increasing the price of the PS5 across the UK and Europe for nearly a year, but the reported cuts will make the console even cheaper than it was before the price hike. The sale appears to only cover the standard PS5 system with a disc drive; PS5 Digital Edition is not included. The offer will be available on PlayStation Direct as well as retailers like Amazon, Target and GAME, the leaker claims.

The price drop will take effect while rumors of a new PS5 model with a detachable disc drive are still floating around. The new version was reported to launch in September, but no further details have been shared in some time. What we do know for sure is that Sony will release a limited edition PS5 console themed to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on September 1, 2023.