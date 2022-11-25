PS5 Black Friday: Walmart has PS5 consoles available now

After a heartbreaking briefing, PS5 God of War bundles are back on Walmart’s Black Friday. If you’ve been looking for a PS5 for yourself, or as the ultimate Christmas gift, here’s your chance to get your hands on one. It’s the best Black Friday deal going on for PS5, and it’s not even a bargain. But who cares! It’s finally easy to buy a PS5.

As of right now, the only PS5 consoles available are the God of War bundles, but that’s okay because let’s be honest: you would have bought this game anyway. Walmart has added a Buy Now button if you have an account, so you can be even faster.

Unassembled PS5s are available at a much higher MSRP, so don’t waste your time and money on those.

When Bundles first launched, you had to have Walmart+, but that’s no longer the case. You can still sign up for Walmart+ for future benefits, but for now, the PS5 is open to everyone willing to wait in a virtual line.

Walmart+ is $12.98 for one month or $98 annually.

That’s a good question. As for Black Friday, Amazon has nothing to do with the PS5 (at least, not that we know). However, you can sign up for a PS5 invite on several different PlayStation 5 SKUs listed below. From what we’ve seen through IGNDeals on Twitter and our own reports, these invites have been coming out pretty quickly.

Monday, 11/21 at 12 noon ET on Walmart.com for Walmart+ members only

Monday, 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET at Walmart.com

Black Friday, 11/25, in stores

The availability of PlayStation 5 consoles is just one of the many PS5 Black Friday deals happening, though it’s not a full-price deal. But it beats scalper prices!