PS5 and Xbox Series consoles tested • Eurogamer.net

In a sense, the main meals haven’t changed since then We first looked at the Elden Ring network test last year. First of all, the quality of the game is beyond doubt – from software that masterfully blends the unique Souls formula with an open world to a dizzying success. Every inch of its map is ready for exploration, rewarding players for getting off the beaten path – to make discoveries at their own pace. However, in terms of technology, while there are changes to how the game is displayed on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, the core titles remain in place. Whichever way you play it, it’s hard to get a consistent level of 60fps performance even on the new consoles, despite the choice of two display modes.

In short, both the quality and performance options run at a fully unlocked frame rate. Starting in Quality mode, the PS5 and Series X run at a steady 4K resolution – 3840 x 2160 – while the S Series runs at 2560 x 1440. There is no resolution dynamic scaling in Quality mode, which means performance is constantly tuned in order to keep resolutions constant. at these goals. DRS is possible, though: it’s built into an alternate frame rate mode for every current-generation console.

On the PS5 and Series X, this changes the image quality, with the range varying from 2,688 x 1512 at the lowest to full 4K at the peak. The S-Series is similar, albeit with a dynamic range of 1792×1008 to 2560×1440. It should be noted that the cut-scenes are fixed to the maximum resolution in both cases. So, for example, the PS5 and Series X play at a steady 4K resolution while interviewing Margit the Fell – even in frame rate mode. Hence, performance is not significantly different from quality mode.

Here are our video details of the Elden Ring, as it appears on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

What is the difference? Oddly enough, if we consider the resolution, it is surprising to see how close the two modes are in the settings. Grass traction distance and density are identical between all consoles and all modes. Even Series S holds itself against PS5 and Series X in showcasing Limgrave’s beautiful opening prospects. However, shadow width is the big difference between modes, with better turnout in quality mode. In the case of the Series S, the case shadows are always one less than their PS5 and Series X counterparts (which in turn share the same setting regardless of mode), which results in a low-resolution blurry shadow in its frame rate mode.

In the end, it is difficult to recommend the Quality mode due to its uneven performance and in our opinion, it is better to avoid it. There are clearly no current-generation consoles that do well at targeting consistent high accuracy: the result is a fluctuating 30-60 fps range for all three devices, sometimes dropping into the 20s. The PlayStation 5 typically offers a lead over the Series X in quality mode, while the S Series lags behind the three with the worst frame rate reading. This could have made this a steady 30fps mode with a constant frame speed This mode is worth a fair look, but based on tests of the last generation consoles it seems from the 30fps program execution it’s still lackluster and speed issues still Tires list.

But what about a 60fps dream? One of the biggest surprises in the network test was that running the PlayStation 4 Pro version of the game on the PS5 yielded a much more consistent frame rate than using the original PS5 app – unfortunately, that’s still the case. 60fps is still unattainable in an actual PS5 game, which ranges from 45-60fps in its frame rate mode, sometimes dropping further in scenes with heavy effects. It puts PlayStation owners in a tough spot: Using the PS4 Pro code means that dynamic 4K on the PS5 changes to 1800p, while grass-pulling distance takes a hit. You are effectively trading performance stability versus image quality and visual features.

Series X is pretty much in the same boat – the difference is that while Play the Xbox One X version. He is technically possible On the new console, this is realistically not recommended because this process prevents you from getting patch and feature updates online. Microsoft’s system-wide integration of Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support at least solves this problem – if it’s an option for you, we recommend setting your monitor to 60Hz (even if it supports 120Hz) and using VRR here to mitigate the performance drop. Finally, this is our favorite way to play the game across any available system – although in non-VRR mode the PlayStation 5 actually does better. Normally, while traversing on foot, there’s a margin of about 10fps in favor of the PS5 – although the Series X on horseback can take the lead at some points. It’s a mixed bag, but the PS5 has an advantage in frame rate mode in general. However, without VRR support, the v-sync tool is in either case.

All three current-generation consoles compare to their quality modes – the resolution is fixed at native 4K on the PS5 and Series X, and 1440p on the S Series. Appearing in Limgrave, the details of the world are exactly the same in foliage density and drawing distance. Drawing an equal shadow is a match between the three when venturing further into his fields. Close up, texture quality is similarly paired, although the S-Series adopts a different shade setting, while the depth of field quality is also reduced. Another major difference is in the shades, with the PS5 and Series X being matched in quality mode, while the S Series uses a lower preset. Axis area renders all geometries with a matching level of detail, as well as quality alpha fire and particle effects. Switching to frame rate mode, it’s clear that all consoles use the corresponding visual settings again – while resolution becomes dynamic in each. Also note the additional active motion blur on the edges of the PS5 shot. Screen space reflections are used in all three versions, while water shading is identical in quality as well. Coming back to the shadow comparison shot, this time in frame rate mode, the S Series lags again at a lower preset.

Where does this leave the Xbox Series S? Again, frame rate mode struggles with consistency and we’d also recommend variable refresh rate support in this case. The problem is that it is generally less effective, since the average frame rate is much lower. There comes a point where VRR loses its “all-around therapeutic” properties in mitigating less-than-ideal performance, and the Elden Ring in the S-Series dances around that line.

Load times do see some difference between systems, and they’re generally in favor of the PlayStation 5: a six- to seven-second wait for fast travel on a Sony compares well after 17 seconds on Xbox Series consoles. It’s a big difference, especially for a game that requires fast travel and often leads players to rely on respawning. The software is known to improve load speeds in patches (as we’ve seen in Bloodborne), so hopefully Xbox sees some improvement.

There are other changes and bug fixes that we’d like to see as well, but thankfully, they are relatively minor issues that need to be addressed. For example, motion blur is enabled in Game Quality mode. Strange though, there is something unusual going on in frame rate mode. Especially on PS5 and Series X, motion blur turns on and off at different points; He empowers himself in the opening boss fight against the grafting boss for example, as well as Margit the Fell. Appears during boss fights, then deactivates for open world areas. In comparison, the Series S rarely, if any, has an impact on frame rate mode. It’s very unusual – but much like the beta version, it’s clear that the PS5 usually makes more of an impact than the X Series. So, in other words, not much has changed.

If the upshot is that little has changed since network testing, it is interesting to note that there are some differences if we compile the final patch for PS5 1.02 versus the previous beta. In quality and frame rate modes, for example, frame rates are actually minimum From the network test, which runs at 2-5 fps in the older version. The feature expands further in select scenes, which shows something of a gradient from the 60fps goal here.

It should also be noted that the shadow plot distance is restricted in the end game, which means trees appear in open Limgrave fields, and the trees are no longer shaded at far range. This wouldn’t be so noticeable out of comparison, but it does show From Software has tried to optimize the game’s settings on the console. Shadows are constantly drawn in farther places, however, unfortunately, the frame rate did not improve as a result of the drop. One explanation for the overall drop in frame rate is that network testing only served a part of the world – with split regions, still in development. In both cases, clear images and frame rates are changed for the worse here, if by small margins. Elsewhere, the general impression was that little had changed for the better.

It’s a shame we didn’t see much progress in the beta version and the same flaws remain on a technical level. Elden Ring is clearly a great job, perhaps the best iteration of software in its unique game design, and thus, for many, the points made in this piece will not be significant. The game is so rich in details, and its technical design is so meticulous, that the basic experience of playing it overshadowed the frame rate issues. For PC users, improving the game is a distraction – consoles don’t see the same degree of stuttering. It’s a shame though that the PS5 and Series X are clearly able to run better and a good start would probably be a true “60fps mode”, even if it’s based on PS4 Pro or One X settings. The lack of movement suggests from network testing Performance isn’t a priority from From Software – but we’d love to see an update that proves that’s not the case.