PS4: Elden Ring 9.00 backport takes the scene by surprise

A pirated version of Elden Ring compatible with Jailbroken PS4s (9.00, but also 5.05, 6.72, 7.02 and 7.55) was released a couple of days ago. Here’s why it’s such a big deal.

Elden Ring PS4 Firmware Requirements

We don’t usually talk about Warez releases here on wololo.net, and for good reason. But this version stands out, because Elden ring requires PS4 Firmware 9.03, a firmware that hasn’t been hacked yet, so in theory the files can’t be dumped.

Shadow copies of one crackable firmware are usually done to another. For example, it is “easy” to load a game with a requirement of 9.00, say 5.05, because the game can be dumped from Jailbroken 9.00, and then adapted to the lower firmware.

Not so much with 9.03, which is a firmware that still has to be fully hacked.

CyB1K somehow enables PS4 Scene member support for Elden Ring and its requirements 9.03 to 9.00 and other older firmwares. As for how he did it, he only said that his “infiltrator friend” helped him.

with a sneaky friend – Cyber1000 沙威 (@Cyberpt1000) 25 June 2022

Other PS4 games on the way for 9.00 backport?

Firmware requirements for new games on PS4 are just an anti-piracy measure at this point. It is unlikely that a game that requires 9.03, 9.04, or 9.50 will actually use any “features” that will not be available at 9.00.

So the question a lot of people are asking now is whether there are other games, like Forbidden horizon westYou can get the same treatment.

CyB1K replied that people shouldn’t get their hopes up. Without any additional details, however, it’s hard to understand if a “hacker friend” used a particular issue with Elden Ring itself, or if some people had access to a more general method of dumping PS4 games with higher hardware requirements.

I told people not to get your hopes up lol – Cyber1000 沙威 (@Cyberpt1000) 26 June 2022

Some people speculate that the latter BD-JB It might have something to do with it, and some people are using it to exploit an undisclosed kernel. But CyB1K’s response appears to point to a specific flaw in the Elden Ring itself.

source: CyB1K

Note: For obvious reasons, please do not share any pirated game links in the comments section, thanks. The best way to enjoy Elden Ring is to purchase the game and play it on your modern console.