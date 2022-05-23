PS1’s Worms World Party seems to have online multiplayer on PS5 and PS4

Update #2: It has been noted that the file World Worms Party Exact product description copied from Steam version of Worms World Party RemasteredHowever, the suggestion of online multiplayer may not be on the table at all.

Update #1: If you are curious what World Worms Party It looks on PS5 and PS4, here is a set of screenshots taken from a file PS . Store. Not surprisingly, given the game’s graphic style, it doesn’t make much use of improved hardware. Still, it looks pretty sharp in our opinion.

Original story: World Worms Party It is one of the many PS1 releases that will have a renaissance as a release All PS Plus games included with PS Plus Premium class. And with the service starting in Asia within days, more details about the diversion are emerging. As mentioned earlierThere will be a number of graphic filters available for older titles, including the classic CRT look, but in the case of Team 17, it also looks like there will be online multiplayer.

Here’s what a file PS . Store The description reads: “Access to the awesome ‘Wormpot’ that gives you over 1,000 different play styles. All modes are available offline, online or a combination of the two!” It’s now unclear if Sony is referring to a feature like Share Play here. , but it seems to indicate that online multiplayer functionality has been added, which is pretty impressive. This kind of support can breathe unlimited new life into a number of old titles.

Obviously we’re still waiting for more information, and we’ll be sending an email to Sony and Team 17 to try and get clarification, but the description here is pretty clear: Online multiplayer appears to be there.