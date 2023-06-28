PS Plus For July brings you the creepy horror game Alan Wake

A new month is approaching, which means PlayStation Plus subscribers should be ready for their next batch of games as soon as July rolls around. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait long to find out the reason for a recent leak at a later time Sony confirmed itAnd the list looks appropriate for the next month.

Thank you, PS Plus, for making my Backlog bigger

French leaker Belbel Kon – who has logged PS Plus rumors before, such as February lineup with Horizon Forbidden West And Scarlet Nexus–Tweet on June 28 What Sony subscribers will get in July. The list contains the scary horror game Alan Wake Remasterfirst person shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarA survival and adventure game Endling – Extinction forever.

Twitter account notable video game deals Warrior64 explained The three PS Plus games for July are part of Essentials, the $10 starter PlayStation plan that gives you free games, in-store discounts and access to online multiplayer. On top of that, there’s a $15 add-on plan that features the same level of basics but also additional PlayStation 4 and 5 games via the closed PS Now Service. Finally, the $18 Premium tier includes everything the Essentials and Extra do along with PS3 game streaming, access to classic titles from old PlayStation consoles, and limited-time gaming experiences. Although the Premium version is most useful to you, you don’t have to upgrade to check out these PS Plus games.

PS Plus July 2023 lineup

Alan Wake Remaster

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Endling – Extinction forever

According to the French site DeLabsAll three games will be downloadable from July 4th to July 31st, each with PS4 and PS5 versions. Once downloaded, they will remain in your library for as long as you have a PS Plus subscriber.

Kotaku I have reached out to Sony for comment.

While all three games are excellent additions to anyone’s catalog, they are Alan Wake Remaster This is the real standout here. Released in October 2021 for most platforms, this critically acclaimed adventure horror game from Remedy Entertainment features 4K visuals, cut scenes, DLC episodes (“The Signal” and “The Writer”), all licensed music, At least one new one controls easter eggand an additional commentary track by writer Sam Lake. This is the complete package and the perfect way to experiment Alan Wakestory before The highly anticipated sequel Drops October 17th.