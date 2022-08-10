PS Plus Extra, Premium PS5 and PS4 games announced for August 2022

Sony announced PS Plus Extra And the PS Plus Premium August 2022 lineup, which contains 13 games across PS5 and PS4 and the collection of classics. Some of the heavy hitters this month include subway displacementAnd the bognaxand a selection of yakuza titles.

Full list of joined titles All PS Plus games On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, as follows:

PS Plus Extra: August 2022

PS Plus Premium: August 2022

No PS3, PS2, PS1 or PSP classic titles are part of the August 2022 lineup for PS Plus Premium.

Continue inserting Yakuza: Like a dragon in PS Plus Basic (Available for redemption until September 6, 2022), SEGA and Sony have put Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 on PS Plus Extra as part of their joint effort Bring the entire main line chain into service. Since the first three titles in the franchise are storyline, it’s the perfect place to start. Here’s what we thought of the three:

The PS5 launch title back in the PS Plus service is Bugsnax, which we gave 7/10 in Our PS5 review. Bugsnax offers a fun time regardless of platform, but it outperforms the PS5. It benefits from much shorter loading sequences, improved performance, and DualSense’s unique features. All of this makes for a much more enjoyable trip to Snaktooth Island. If you play Bugsnax over everything – and you should You definitely have to – do it on PS5.”

If you are a fan of open world games that can be played in a co-op mode, then Ghost Recon: Wildlands is right up your alley. I’ve come a long way since then Our 6/10 PS4 reviewSo we recommend taking it for a ride. It’s better than Ghost Recon: Breaking Point at least.

More PS5 and PS4 reviews for PS Plus Extra and Premium August 2022 games:

In addition to the monthly PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium games, subscribers at the highest levels of the service will be able to download a free copy Limited trial period for Rollerdrome On the same day, all of these addresses become part of the membership. What PS5, PS4, and Classic games will you play first? Share your list in the comments below.