PS Direct restock invitations for PS5 will be sent out on February 17th

PS Direct is back from a long hiatus in PS5 restocking. The retailer sent out invitations for a restocking event on February 17th.

The PS5 restock panoramas haven’t been the best lately. Everything seemed to be improving towards the end of 2021, with the PS5 restocking exploding at the end of December.

This trend continued into the early weeks of the year, but unfortunately, the declines began to wane as February approached.

In fact, as soon as February started, new official information confirmed PS5 scarcity may continue throughout 2022.

This problem was not limited to a retailer this time. In general, PS5 restocks have almost completely stopped, with very slight dips from time to time.

Furthermore, PS Direct has stopped restocking PlayStation 5 consoles, but is now back with another PS5 drop!

PS Direct Email Invitations Restock Confirmation Feb 17

After a long hiatus since January 13, PS Direct has emailed lucky customers invitations to restock the PS5 on February 17.

As usual, if you receive one of these invitations, this means that you will have a chance to purchase a PS5 console directly from Sony.

PS Direct PS5 will be restocked on February 17th from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET. Keep in mind that this is an invitation to restock only.

In rare cases, Sony has opened the waiting list to the general public if there are units left. However, this has not been the case for months.

Since the PS5 is so hard to find right now, the units will almost certainly sell out pretty quickly.

For this reason, we advise those lucky players who have received an invitation to log into the queue as close as possible to the starting hour.

If you want to participate in the PS5 PS Direct restock, you need an invite. here How to Sign Up for a PS Direct Email Drop Invitational PS5.

Read more: How to buy a PS5 from Sony (PlayStation Direct)

Hopefully PS Direct continues to restock as much as it dropped PlayStation 5 consoles at the beginning of the year!

If luck isn’t on your side this time, that’s extra PS5 restock expected from other retailers February 14-20.