June 18, 2023

Prospect Jacob Amaya was called up by the Marlins

WASHINGTON — Realizing that Jean Segura’s strained left hamstring would sideline the shortstop for more than two days, the Marlins on Saturday promoted Jacob Amaya, the ninth-ranked MLB Pipeline, ahead of their game against the Nationals. The 24-year-old joined the squad amid a series of roster moves that also saw Miami place their third player – right-handed Edward Cabrera – on the injured list.

In the Dodgers 11th round draft pick in 2017, Amaya was acquired through a January trade that sent Miguel Rojas to the west. Although he’s known as a short first glove, Amaya got off to a good offensive start in his first year in the Miami system, hitting .278/.346/.472 with nine homers and 21 extra-base hits in 58 games for Triple-Jacksonville .

“He needed to do a bit of a swing adjustment to be successful here, so credit to the guys who are there for helping Amaya get to where he is now,” said Skip Shumaker, head coach. “Defensively, we knew he was going to be really good. Routine play performance. But I think his swing adjustment is real, and to his credit he capitalized on that.”

The part of Amaya’s game that needs tuning the least is his glove, which MLB Pipeline has rated 60, making it his best tool. He has played the majority of his minor league games at shortstop, but is considered athletic enough to be an asset at second or third base, if necessary. Shumaker said Amaya would mostly support assistant Joey Wendell, with John Bertie taking over the bulk of the cast at third base in place of Segura.

“He’ll start some spots, a defensive substitute type,” said Shumaker.

Amaya credits his playing ability to the training his father, Robert, instilled in him when he was a boy growing up in California. Fielding was always a priority. Amaya recalls that his father had been hitting him with globes on the court without a glove – in order to hone his hands, his instincts, and his toughness – since 6 years. “Lots of tears, joy and excitement for sure.”

Amaya said he considers his promotion an appropriate Father’s Day gift for Robert, who will be traveling to the nation’s capital with a few other family members for the Father’s Day series finale on Sunday. It could mark Amaya’s MLB debut, as he was not in the Marlins’ starting lineup on Saturday.

“Receiving this call brought me back to all those times when we were on the field, when it was really hard for me,” Amaya said. Taking ground balls without a glove. Getting hit without a glove, things like that… Now coming to a big ballpark like this, and having him come and enjoy that, on Father’s Day especially, it’s just fun.”

