Prospect Jacob Amaya was called up by the Marlins

WASHINGTON — Realizing that Jean Segura’s strained left hamstring would sideline the shortstop for more than two days, the Marlins on Saturday promoted Jacob Amaya, the ninth-ranked MLB Pipeline, ahead of their game against the Nationals. The 24-year-old joined the squad amid a series of roster moves that also saw Miami place their third player – right-handed Edward Cabrera – on the injured list.

In the Dodgers 11th round draft pick in 2017, Amaya was acquired through a January trade that sent Miguel Rojas to the west. Although he’s known as a short first glove, Amaya got off to a good offensive start in his first year in the Miami system, hitting .278/.346/.472 with nine homers and 21 extra-base hits in 58 games for Triple-Jacksonville .

“He needed to do a bit of a swing adjustment to be successful here, so credit to the guys who are there for helping Amaya get to where he is now,” said Skip Shumaker, head coach. “Defensively, we knew he was going to be really good. Routine play performance. But I think his swing adjustment is real, and to his credit he capitalized on that.”