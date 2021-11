The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center came to New York over the weekend. The lights will be lit on December 1 on a 12-tonne pine tree.

The 24-foot-tall spruce was transported from Elcton, Maryland to New York. Pine came from this state for the first time in the history of an eight-decade tradition.

The spruce is adorned with more than 50,000 colored lights, covered by a 400-pound star.

An 85-year-old tree stood next to the home of a family living in Elcton and was already feared to be destroyed by the storm.

The pine tree was selected and cut down Thursday by the chief gardener of the Rockefeller Center as a Christmas ornament in New York. The Christmas tree will stand in the heart of Manhattan until early January.