Project Spartacus: Everything we know about PlayStation’s answer to Game Pass

Sony is said to be preparing to launch its rival Xbox Game Pass, codenamed Project Spartacus.

The new game subscription service is set to replace PS Plus, which currently offers a range of free monthly games and the ability to play online multiplayer. It’s been a long time since Microsoft ditched the old Xbox Live Gold model for its layers game arcade Subscription service for years. While PlayStation exclusives have continued to be the focal point of Sony, they can’t ignore Game Pass forever.

With early access, all-new gaming experiences and titles arriving at Game Pass at launch, the entire ecosystem is making games more affordable. paired with cheaper Xbox Sthe evolution of cloud gamesAnd the Xbox All Access Lets you pay for Xbox Xbox X| In installments, Microsoft has removed a lot of financial barriers associated with buying a new console and playing the latest games.

While Sony has not confirmed the plans for Project Spartacus, rumors have been circulating about it for months. So let’s dive in to find out what to announce and what PlayStation Game Pass might look like.

according to Latest rumorSony could announce Project Spartacus this week. Sources close to the project seem to have spilled the beans with Bloomberg’s Jason Schreyer.

The new subscription service is set to debut with a slate of some of PlayStation’s biggest successes from the past few years. If Sony unveils Project Spartacus, it will likely do so within play condition The event, the company’s erratic deep-diving streams. If it checks out this week, fans won’t be given much notice beforehand, and in keeping with the model, Sony often reveals their streams within a week of airing.

If we don’t get the official announcement this week, it won’t be far – if we’re to believe the sources.

Spartacus project: price

Currently, Sony offers two subscription services: PS Plus and PS Now. PS Plus lets you play online, and gives you a handful of free games every month including PS4And the PS5And the PSVR games, offers members discounts and exclusive content. There is also 100GB of cloud storage, along with the Share Play feature.

Meanwhile, PS Now lets you download or stream a range of PS4, PS3, and PS2 games on PS5, PS4 and Windows PC. New games are added every month.

You can choose a one-month, three-month, or 12-month subscription for either service. PS Plus comes at $9.99 / £6.99 / AU$11.95 for one month, $24.99 / £19.99 / AU$33.95 for three months, and $59.99 / £19.99 / $79.95 for an annual membership.

PS Now is priced at $9.99 / $24.99 / $59.99 for one-month, three-month, and 12-month options in the US. UK pricing is £8.99 / £22.99 / £49.99 for the same increments. Australia and New Zealand do not have access to the service.

Project Spartacus will effectively roll out both PS Now and PS Plus into one comprehensive service.

Gamesbit He claims to have more insight, saying that a renewed PlayStation subscription will have three tiers called Essential, Extra and Premium – although those names may not be final.

The basic is basically what we know today as the PS Plus, while the two additional tiers secure some bells and whistles. Prices quoted are in US dollars, and although we provide approximate regional prices, it is not likely to be a direct conversion.

The port has listed the main features, but it’s also supposed to do things like Share Play, and cloud saving.

PS + Basic – $10 / £7.65 / AU$13.30

PS + Extra – $13 / £9.90 / $17.35 Free monthly games Old games library (eg PS Now)

PS + Premium – $16 / £12.20 / $21.35 Free monthly games Old games library (eg PS Now) running game Library of “classic” games Game experiences (such as EA Play and potentially limited)



Project Spartacus: Rumors

We first received the alleged existence of Project Spartacus last December, courtesy of BloombergJason Schreyer again. The launch date for the service is set for Spring 2022, that is, from March to May.

Schreyer reports that the new subscription service will feature three tiers. The basic level will offer the same benefits as the current PS Plus. The second includes the ability to download games from a huge library of PlayStation titles. The final tier will check these boxes as well as access to classic PS1, PS2 and PSP games.

Sony probably wouldn’t have planned to include access to new titles on day one, but with Microsoft ramping things up Activision acquisitionthe new PS Plus needs to pull all the stations.

In addition to Project Spartacus, Sony is rumored to be dropping two more ads alongside it. That would make for a fun state of play – This is what we want to see.