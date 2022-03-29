March 29, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Project Spartacus: Everything we know about PlayStation’s answer to Game Pass

Ayhan 51 mins ago 4 min read
Project Spartacus: Everything we know about PlayStation's answer to Game Pass

Sony is said to be preparing to launch its rival Xbox Game Pass, codenamed Project Spartacus.

The new game subscription service is set to replace PS Plus, which currently offers a range of free monthly games and the ability to play online multiplayer. It’s been a long time since Microsoft ditched the old Xbox Live Gold model for its layers game arcade Subscription service for years. While PlayStation exclusives have continued to be the focal point of Sony, they can’t ignore Game Pass forever.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Coffee Talk, Afterlove EP creator Mohamed Fahmy is leaving

9 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

Gran Turismo 7 players get 1 million free credits after a hard update

17 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Servers Shut Down Without Explanation From Gearbox Software

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

The Russians intended to take another drastic step to avert an economic recovery

38 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Saudi energy minister says OPEC will take politics out of oil decisions

40 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Taylor Hawkins: What we know about the death of drummer Foo Fighters

42 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

NASA Budget 2023: Biden’s $26 Billion Proposal Paves the Way for First Human Exploration on Mars

45 mins ago Izer