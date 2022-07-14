Professor Marvel’s Finale Post-Credits Twist Explained by the Editor-in-Chief

Iman Fellani plays the lead role Kamala Khan In the latest Disney+ series broadcast through the MCU, Mrs. Marvell. In the show, the teenage heroine finds herself in possession of a mysterious bracelet that is worn on the wrist. When Kamala puts it on, it unlocks fantastical superpowers, giving her the ability to create compositions made of intense light. And of course, being a huge fan of Avengers, young Lady Khan is totally obsessed with one Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvelwhich she looks up to and finds inspiration.

Warning – the remainder of this article contains spoilers for Mrs. Marvell Episode 6 “No Normal”.

In the mid-credits scene Mrs. MarvellConclusion, when Kamala fell on her bed, likely after a hard day of criminal fighting, the bangle began to glow. In an unexpected twist, Kamala vanishes into a chaotic streak of lights, leaving a confused and shocked Carol Danvers in place, with a surprising surprise by Brie Larson.

Now, many fans have speculated that the bangle somehow turned Kamala into Carol, and one of the producers on the series has an answer to that theory.

Exit, Kamala Khan. Enter, Carol Danvers

according to Mrs. Marvell showrunner Bisha K. Ali (via Limit), it’s the actual Carol Danvers of Brie Larson standing in Kamala’s room in the post-credits scene in Episode 6, debunking fan theories that Kamala has somehow turned into the Avenger:

“This is Carol Danvers in Kamala’s bedroom. What you see is exactly what you think you see. That’s it, there’s no magic in there. All I can say next is enjoy the movie in one year.”

Of course, Ali is referring to the upcoming MCU movie, marvels, Which is confirmed to be the two characters’ next appearances and will answer questions of why and how they swap places.

Ali’s confirmation on the switch, as opposed to the change in shape, has been confirmed by Marvel official siteWhich posted a piece summarizing the scene in question:

Later, Kamala collapses on her bed, and calls to her mother from downstairs that she does not appear to be doing homework. Kamala groaned, at which point she noticed that the bracelet on her wrist was shining. Taking a better look at her, she was suddenly sucked in by an unknown force resulting in to destroying her wardrobe door. And when the dust settles, Captain Marvel stands up and takes one look around Kamala’s room and all her pictures, posters, and pictures are plastered on the walls. Oh no.”

When asked if she was on set when Larson filmed her appearance, she responded by saying that she wasn’t, but she did mention that seeing Carol on the show itself was. “unbelievable:”

“I wasn’t there when it was filmed but seeing her was great! Also, her new suit looks so good with how she coordinated with Kamala. It was delicious! The joy of seeing her standing in Kamala’s bedroom is beyond words.. It was perfect. This was a place Kamala is for safety and where it expresses itself. So seeing Captain Marvel standing in that space, there is a lot of joy in that scene.”

Finally, responding to an inquiry about whether the Ms. Marvel/Captain Marvel switch has anything to do with it Kamala’s supposed status as a mutantThe writer concluded that the answers fans seek are there Marvels:

“It will all be revealed in the movie. I was excited to help prepare all of these puzzles for you guys that will lead to the movie as the story continues.”

The theory has its basis in Mrs. Marvel Comics

The Kamala Khan version that appears in the pages of the Marvel comic books Very different powers from the MCU character. In the books, Ms. Marvel is a polymorph, capable of stretching and deforming her body in a myriad of ways, like Fantastic Force Red Richards. It is also able to shrink and grow, similar to Ant-Man, and can even change its shape to resemble others.

Of course, with Marvel Comics’ Kamala being a total fan of Captain Marvel, she’s taken it upon herself to transform into her hero at various points. Therefore, it is very likely that this is the precedent on which fans base the theories for Episode VI.

Kamala, Carol, and WandavisionMonica Rambo will star in a feature film 2023, marvels. Not much is known about the movie regarding plot details, but the villain will be portrayed by Zawy Ashton. Maybe her character is responsible for sending Kamala who knows where?

One might also wonder where exactly she sent Kamala. Given the nature of Carroll’s duties, it is entirely possible that Khan may have fallen directly into the middle of a battle between two warring alien species. Will it be over her head? It is important to remember that while she is only 16 years old, Kamala Khan is a young woman who is able to develop her good instincts and control her powers while Mrs. MarvellSix episodes of the season.

Maybe all of this actually has something to do with the Kamala gene mutation? It seems unlikely, because the switch indicates a connection between Kamala and Carol and the latter is not a mutant, having gained her abilities from the explosion of an Infiniti stone-powered engine.

In the words of Bisha K. Ali, all these puzzles will already be solved when Marvel Studios marvels Reaches theaters on July 28, 2023. Furthermore, six episodes Mrs. Marvell They are now streaming exclusively on Disney_+.