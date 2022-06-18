June 19, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Production on Netflix has halted ‘The Chosen’ after two actors died and six were injured in an accident – Deadline

Muhammad 57 mins ago 1 min read
Netflix logo

Modernization: More details have emerged about the accident that killed two actors and injured six crew members in Mexico while filming Netflix series the chosen.

Production of the series has been paused by Redrum, the company that manages filming. The accident occurred when the victims were on their way to the local airport on June 16. The injured staff members are in stable condition.

Netflix has yet to comment on the incident.

earlier: Crew members were in a truck when it crashed and overturned in an accident near the filming of the Netflix series the chosen.

Officials said the accident killed two actors and injured six other crew members. The victims were not initially identified. The Baja California Department of Culture later stated that Raimundo Gardoño Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar were dead.

The accident occurred on a desert road near Molege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

The crew was filming near Santa Rosalia.

the chosen The series revolves around a 12-year-old boy who discovers that he is the returning Jesus Christ, destined to save humanity. It is based on the picture book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.

The series is being filmed by an unidentified independent production company. Officials did not have any information on whether production would be affected by the accident.

See also  2022 Independent Spirit Awards winners list - The Hollywood Reporter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The appearance of the YouTuber who photographed with MrBeast, Logan Paul

9 hours ago Muhammad
4 min read

The three zodiac signs with coarse horoscopes, Saturday 18 June 2022

17 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Uncharted will be streamed on Netflix in July

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

Hyenas flew into the British visa system to care for the elderly and the sick

48 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Bitcoin Crumbles, But Kevin O’Leary Doubles Up: ‘I’m Not Selling Anything’

54 mins ago Izer
1 min read

Production on Netflix has halted ‘The Chosen’ after two actors died and six were injured in an accident – Deadline

57 mins ago Muhammad
5 min read

NASA’s Chandra captures Pulsar in an X-ray speed trap

1 hour ago Izer