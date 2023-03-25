Producer Son Nik dies after battling cancer – The Hollywood Reporter

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s eldest son, Nick Lloyd Webber, has died after an 18-month battle with stomach cancer. He was 43 years old.

The legendary theater composer announced the news on Saturday, citing the death of his son earlier that day in Basingstoke, a town in England. On Thursday, Lloyd Webber posted on Instagram that Nick had been checked into hospice care after being diagnosed with pneumonia due to his cancer.

Lloyd Webber’s latest statement read: “I am devastated to have to announce the death of my beloved eldest son Nick a few hours ago at Basingstoke Hospital.” “His whole family is together and we are all so deeply disadvantaged. Thank you for all of your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Nick Lloyd Webber is a composer and record producer who received a 2022 Grammy Award nomination for his producing work on the soundtrack album for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella. The musical was launched in London’s West End and bears the title Bad Cinderella on Broadway.

Record BBC One series Love, lies and recordsan adaptation of the classic book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry little prince. Nick also composed the score for Gillis MacKinnon’s 2021 feature film The last busStarring Timothy Spall and Phyllis Logan.

Nick married viola player Polly Wiltshire in 2018.

Andrew Lloyd Webber issued a statement earlier this month about his son’s illness, which he said would cause him to miss preview shows and the opening night of his new musical, Bad Cinderella, on Broadway. The musical opened on March 23.

The 75-year-old EGOT winner is best known for composing music for The Phantom of the Opera, which is concluding its Broadway run after 35 years. He has also scored theatrical hits such as the catsAnd EvitaAnd Jesus Christ is a star And Starlight Express.