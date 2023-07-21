Produced by Barbara Walters, “The View” was 68 – The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Jedi

Bill Geddy, who created the ABC talk show the view With Barbara Walters, she produced several of her own audience-grabbing television specials and served as a partner in her production company for a quarter of a century, and she is dead. He was 68 years old.

Jedi died Thursday at his Rancho Mirage home of a heart issue, his daughter, Allison, said Hollywood Reporter.

“He had great roles on television, but at home he was a ‘larger than life’ husband and father,” his family said in a statement. “He had a genuine love for television and entertainment. He was trying everything out and doing it well – screenwriting, recording podcasts, playing guitar, writing songs, and liked a wide range of music from country to jazz.

“His favorite band was the Beatles, and he never thought he would have the opportunity to meet one of his personal heroes, Paul McCartney, in person, but his dream came true. The question was not who he met but who he did not do meet?”

Jedi began working with Walters in 1988 on her own TV specials (she also writes and directs after taking over as producer from Phyllis McGrady) and served as executive producer/showrunner on the view from its inception in 1997 until 2014, when it was ousted amid efforts to “creatively develop the show”.

Jedi, who has partnered with Walters on her BarWall production company, has been nominated for 13 Daytime Emmys for his work on the viewwinning in 2003, and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. He has also received six Primetime Emmy Awards.

William Frederick Geddy was born in San Antonio on July 17, 1955, and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1977. He got his start at news company KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City, sanding floors at an ABC affiliate. This led to him turning to the camera for the newscast.

He later worked as a news photographer and editor at WKYC-TV in Cleveland and as a producer at WKYC-TV PM Magazine Based in San Francisco before moving to New York City to join Good morning America.

After Walters’ death in December, the Jedi spoke to THR“Lacey Rose” on how to create it the view.

“I would say to [Walters] The whole time, “We gotta do a daytime show,” ’cause I’m with Barbara Walters, right? She can do anything. [But] He remembers that she never showed any real interest. “Then one day we were waiting for a long lighting session and she said to me, ‘You know, my conversations with my daughter are so interesting.'” We come to the world from a different point of view. Do you think there is a show in it? “

Written by Jedi and called it Everyone is a critic. He said ABC News president Roone Arledge thought the show was a “terrible idea” given that it was a “terrible time period” and felt it was “dangerous” for Walters and her career. He was right. Jedi said, but we moved on.

Geddie exec also produced a 2016 Fox News special hosted by Megyn Kelly, interviewing Donald Trump, Michael Douglas, and others, and the Tamron Hall talk show for ABC in 2019-20.

Science fiction movie books never forget (1996), which starred Ray Liotta and Linda Fiorentino, and Bill Geddie Productions produced dozens of original hours for the Discovery Channel.

In addition to his daughter, Allison, the survivors include another daughter, Lorraine, and his wife of about 45 years, Barbara; They met at KOCO when she was an on-air reporter.

The family said Geddy “enjoyed connecting with people, and we know we’re not the only ones who will miss his encouraging way of positive mentoring.” He did it with enthusiasm mixed with sarcasm. His own style of humor was full of puns. He believed in honesty. He was a nice guy with integrity and always wanted to do the right thing. He lived by example.”