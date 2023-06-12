June 12, 2023

Priyanka Chopra is beaming as she shares a ‘file dump’ from Italy after attending a Bulgari event

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read

Priyanka Chopra has blessed her fans and followers with an all-new slideshow of photos and videos from her recent trip to Rome, Italy.

As one of the faces of the luxury brand, the 40-year-old actress was recently in Rome for the opening of Bulgari Hotels in the city. And now, she’s taken to Instagram to share sneak peeks from her time with her squad there. Scroll below to take a look.

Priyanka Chopra shares pictures from Rome

In the first photo that Priyanka Chopra shared, we see her posing with a friend as she sticks her tongue out. The castle star was seen wearing a beautiful white gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit in the front. Her hair was tied up in a half ponytail, and she completed her look with a chic bow tie and a pair of earrings. In the next two photos, Priyanka is seen posing with more friends as she wears a matching multi-colored ensemble, featuring a geometric patterned jacket and pants.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post

In the next photo, we see a view of what the Sistine Chapel looks like. The next photo shows Priyanka taking a mirrored selfie in the white dress while a team member helps her style her hair. The next two slides show images of both a branded handbag and a drink. The next slide is a clip of the beautiful monuments in Rome, and the next slide shows Priyanka having a good time posing for the camera. The last photo in the post shows the Love Again actress on a trip enjoying a slice of pizza.

See also  Israel's envoy as snowballs in the ranks of the "Kashmir files"

Sharing these photos, Priyanka captioned the post, “Italia photo dump (Italian national flag emoji, red heart emoji, star emoji)” #bestteamever. She also tagged the brand in the caption.

Chopra, who was recently seen in Citadel and Love Again, is currently working on her next project called Heads of State. Directed by Elia Nicholler also features John Cena and Idris Elba in lead roles.

