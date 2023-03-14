Private equity firms Apollo and KKR are among those reviewing Silicon Valley bank loans

People wait outside the Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California, to withdraw funds after the federal government intervened when the bank collapsed, on March 13, 2023.

Two of these people said that Apollo might be interested in getting an equal part of the business. However, one of the sources said it is unclear how the FDIC plans to proceed because the regulator may favor a single buyer for the assets.

Private equity firms Apollo Global Management, KKR and Carlyle are among the parties reviewing the loan book held by Silicon Valley Bank, people familiar with the discussions told CNBC.

The people CNBC spoke with requested anonymity because they were not authorized to share confidential details about the discussions.

Previously, Bloomberg mentioned Many private equity firms do due diligence on loan assets. That report, which cited multiple people familiar with the talks, said Apollo, Ares Management, Blackstone, The Carlyle Group and KKR were among those reviewing a potential deal.

Ares and KKR declined to comment on the report. Blackstone and Carlisle were not immediately available for comment.

The FDIC took control of the technology-focused SVB on Friday. Over the weekend, the agency held an auction, which failed to find a buyer. That prompted the regulator to create a bridge bank, which now houses the deposits of California banks. Then a plan was put in place on Sunday to support SVB depositors in order to prevent further panic in the financial system.

—CNBC’s Christina Scheder-Burke contributed to this report.