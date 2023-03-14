Printable NCAA brackets, dates, times and more

It’s finally March, the best time of the year for college basketball.
Here’s everything you need to know to catch up with the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments this spring.
What is the exact Sunday date?
Men’s Choice Show
The men’s selection show was held on Sunday afternoon, and Alabama was ranked No. 1.
To see the full field, click here.
Show women’s choice
The women’s selection show was held on Sunday night, and South Carolina was the top seed.
To see the full field, click here.
How do I make a March Madness arc?
Yahoo Sports’ Tourney Pick’em Challenge has been run in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.
[Free bracket contests for both tourneys | Printable Men’s | Women’s]
Printable NCAA Men’s Championship Bracket
When and where is the NCAA Men’s Tournament?
The first four
March 14-15
Dayton, Ohio | UD Arena
First/second round locations
March 16th and 18th
Birmingham, Alabama | Legacy Arena
Des Moines, Iowa | Wells Fargo Center
Orlando, Florida | Amway Center
Sacramento, California | Golden 1 Center
First/second round locations
March 17th and 19th
Albany, New York | MVP Arena
Columbus, Ohio | Nationwide Arena
Denver, Colorado | ball yard
Greensboro, North Carolina | Greensboro Coliseum
Western regional
March 23 and 25
Las Vegas, Nevada | T Mobile Arena
Regional East
March 23 and 25
New York | Madison Square Garden
Regional Midwest
March 24 and 26
Kansas City, Missouri | T-Mobile Center
Southern area
March 24 and 26
Louisville, Kentucky | Delicious Kentucky! center
The last four
April 1 and 3
Houston, Texas | NRG Stadium
Printable NCAA Women’s Championship Bracket
When and where is the NCAA Women’s Tournament?
The first four rounds, along with the first and second rounds of the tournament, are hosted by schools in various locations across the country.
first four | March 15-16
first round | March 17-18
Second Round | March 19-20
The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight are then held at two regional sites, against four on the men’s side.
Regional East
March 24-27
Greenville, South Carolina | Bon Secours Wellness Circuit
Western regional
March 24-27
Seattle, Washington | Climate Pledge Arena
The last four
March 31st and April 2nd
Dallas, Texas | American Airlines Arena
[Free bracket contests for both tourneys | Printable Men’s | Women’s]
How to watch the NCAA Men’s Tournament
The NCAA Men’s Tournament will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. The games will also be streamed on the Paramount+ app and the March Madness app.
All times ET
Tuesday 14 March
No. 16 SE Missouri St. vs. No. 16 Texas A&M CC | 6:40 PM | trutv
No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 11 Mississippi State | 9:10 PM | trutv
Wednesday, March 15th
No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson. vs. No. 16 Texas Southern | 6:40 PM | trutv
No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona | 9:10 PM | trutv
Thursday, March 16th
No. 9 Maryland vs. No. 8 West Virginia | 12:15 noon | CBS
No. 13 Furman v. No. 4 Virginia | 12:40 PM | trutv
No. 10 Utah vs. No. 7 Missouri | 1:40 p.m. | TNT
No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas | 2 m | TBS
No. 16 SE Missouri State / Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama | 2:45 PM | CBS
No. 12 Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego State | 3:10 PM | trutv
No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona | 4:10 PM | TNT
No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas | 4:30 PM | TBS
No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa | 6:50 PM | TNT
No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke | 7:10 PM | CBS
No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas | 7:25 PM | TBS
No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 7 Northwestern | 7:35 PM | trutv
No. 16 N. Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston | 9:20 PM | TNT
No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee | 9:40 PM | CBS
No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M | 9:55 PM | TBS
No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA | 10:05 PM | trutv
Friday, March 17th
No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State | 12:15 noon | CBS
No. 14 Kennesaw State vs. No. 3 Xavier | 12:40 PM | trutv
No. 14 UCSB vs. No. 3 Baylor | 1:30 p.m. | TNT
No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s | 2 m | TBS
No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette | 2:45 PM | CBS
No. 11 Mississippi State/Pittsburgh vs. No. 6 Iowa State | 3:10 PM | trutv
No. 11 NC State vs. No. 6 Creighton | 4:00 PM | TNT
No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn | 4:30 PM | TBS
No. 16 South Texas/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue | 6:50 PM | TNT
No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 7:10 PM | CBS
No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami | 7:25 PM | TBS
No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga | 7:35 PM | trutv
No. 9 FAU vs. No. 8 Memphis | 9:20 PM | TNT
No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Kansas State | 9:40 PM | CBS
No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana | 9:55 PM | TBS
No. 11 Arizona/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU| 10:05 PM | trutv
How to watch the NCAA Women’s Championship
The NCAA Women’s Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. Games can also be streamed through the ESPN app.
All times ET
Wednesday, March 15th
No. 11 Illinois vs. No. 11 Mississippi State | 7 pm | aspno
No. 16 South opposite No. 16 Sacred Heart | 9 pm | aspno
Thursday, March 16th
No. 11 Purdue vs. No. 11 St. John’s | 7 pm | ESPN2
No. 16 Tennessee Tech vs. No. 16 Monmouth | 9 pm | ESPN2
Friday, March 17th
No. 9 Marquette vs. No. 8 USF | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN2
No. 10 West Virginia vs. No. 7 Arizona | 12 m | ESPN
No. 10 Georgia vs. No. 7 Florida | 1:30 pm | ESPN2
No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 South Carolina | 2 m | ESPN
No. 15 Holy Cross vs. No. 2 Maryland | 2:30 PM | ESPNEWS
No. 11 UNLV vs. No. 6 Michigan | 3 m | aspno
No. 14 Southern Utah vs. No. 3 Notre Dame | 3:30 PM | ESPN2
No. 15 Southeast Louisiana vs. No. 2 Iowa | 4 m | ESPN
No. 14 Hawaii vs. No. 3 LSU | 5:30 PM | ESPN2
No. 16 Chattanooga vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech | 5:30 PM | aspno
No. 11 Illinois/Mississippi State vs. No. 6 Creighton | 6 pm | ESPNEWS
No. 16 Southern / Sacred Heart v. No. 1 Stanford | 7:30 PM | ESPN2
No. 15 Gardner Webb vs. No. 2 Utah | 7:30 PM | aspno
No. 9 South Dakota State vs. No. 8 USC | 8 m | ESPNEWS
No. 10 Princeton vs. No. 7 NC State | 10 pm | ESPN2
No. 9 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Ole Miss | 10 pm | aspno
Saturday 18 March
No. 16 Tennessee Tech/Monmouth vs. No. 1 Indiana | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN2
No. 13 St. Louis vs. No. 4 Tennessee | 1 m | ABC
No. 14 James Madison vs. No. 3 Ohio State | 1:30 pm | ESPN2
No. 9 Miami vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State | 2 m | ESPN
No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 5 Washington State | 2:30 PM | aspno
No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Yukon | 3 m | ABC
No. 12 Toledo vs. No. 5 Iowa State | 3:30 PM | ESPN2
No. 11 Bordeaux/St. John Vs. No. 6 North Carolina | 4 m | ESPN
No. 13 Cleveland State vs. No. 4 Villanova | 5 m | aspno
No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 7 Baylor | 5:30 PM | ESPN2
No. 11 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 6 Colorado | 7 pm | ESPNEWS
No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Louisville | 7:30 PM | ESPN2
No. 12 Portland vs. No. 5 Oklahoma | 9 pm | aspno
No. 14 Iona vs. Duke No. 3 | 9:30 PM | ESPN2
No. 13 East Carolina vs. No. 4 Texas | 10 pm | ESPN
No. 13 Sacramento State vs. No. 4 UCLA | 11:30 PM | ESPN2
Who won the NCAA Men’s Championship last year?
Kansas beat North Carolina 72-69 in the national championship game last season.
Who won the NCAA Women’s Championship last year?
South Carolina beat UConn 64-49 in the national championship game last season.
More Stories
Josh Allen and Von Miller deals were restructured, and the Bills created $32 million in cap space
New Chiefs OL Jawaan Taylor can play left ball in Kansas City
March Madness: Seeds Alabama, Houston, Kansas, Purdue