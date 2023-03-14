Printable NCAA brackets, dates, times and more

It’s finally March, the best time of the year for college basketball.

Here’s everything you need to know to catch up with the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments this spring.

What is the exact Sunday date?

Men’s Choice Show

The men’s selection show was held on Sunday afternoon, and Alabama was ranked No. 1.

To see the full field, click here.

Show women’s choice

The women’s selection show was held on Sunday night, and South Carolina was the top seed.

To see the full field, click here.

How do I make a March Madness arc?

Yahoo Sports’ Tourney Pick’em Challenge has been run in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

[Free bracket contests for both tourneys | Printable Men’s | Women’s]

Printable NCAA Men’s Championship Bracket

Click here for a printable NCAA Tournament bracket.

When and where is the NCAA Men’s Tournament?

The first four

March 14-15

Dayton, Ohio | UD Arena

First/second round locations

March 16th and 18th

Birmingham, Alabama | Legacy Arena

Des Moines, Iowa | Wells Fargo Center

Orlando, Florida | Amway Center

Sacramento, California | Golden 1 Center

First/second round locations

March 17th and 19th

Albany, New York | MVP Arena

Columbus, Ohio | Nationwide Arena

Denver, Colorado | ball yard

Greensboro, North Carolina | Greensboro Coliseum

Western regional

March 23 and 25

Las Vegas, Nevada | T Mobile Arena

Regional East

March 23 and 25

New York | Madison Square Garden

Regional Midwest

March 24 and 26

Kansas City, Missouri | T-Mobile Center

Southern area

March 24 and 26

Louisville, Kentucky | Delicious Kentucky! center

The last four

April 1 and 3

Houston, Texas | NRG Stadium

Printable NCAA Women’s Championship Bracket

Click here for a printable NCAA Tournament bracket.

When and where is the NCAA Women’s Tournament?

The first four rounds, along with the first and second rounds of the tournament, are hosted by schools in various locations across the country.

first four | March 15-16

first round | March 17-18

Second Round | March 19-20

The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight are then held at two regional sites, against four on the men’s side.

Regional East

March 24-27

Greenville, South Carolina | Bon Secours Wellness Circuit

Western regional

March 24-27

Seattle, Washington | Climate Pledge Arena

The last four

March 31st and April 2nd

Dallas, Texas | American Airlines Arena

How to watch the NCAA Men’s Tournament

The NCAA Men’s Tournament will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. The games will also be streamed on the Paramount+ app and the March Madness app.

All times ET

Tuesday 14 March

No. 16 SE Missouri St. vs. No. 16 Texas A&M CC | 6:40 PM | trutv

No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 11 Mississippi State | 9:10 PM | trutv

Wednesday, March 15th

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson. vs. No. 16 Texas Southern | 6:40 PM | trutv

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona | 9:10 PM | trutv

Thursday, March 16th

No. 9 Maryland vs. No. 8 West Virginia | 12:15 noon | CBS

No. 13 Furman v. No. 4 Virginia | 12:40 PM | trutv

No. 10 Utah vs. No. 7 Missouri | 1:40 p.m. | TNT

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas | 2 m | TBS

No. 16 SE Missouri State / Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama | 2:45 PM | CBS

No. 12 Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego State | 3:10 PM | trutv

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona | 4:10 PM | TNT

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas | 4:30 PM | TBS

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa | 6:50 PM | TNT

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke | 7:10 PM | CBS

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas | 7:25 PM | TBS

No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 7 Northwestern | 7:35 PM | trutv

No. 16 N. Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston | 9:20 PM | TNT

No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee | 9:40 PM | CBS

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M | 9:55 PM | TBS

No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA | 10:05 PM | trutv

Friday, March 17th

No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State | 12:15 noon | CBS

No. 14 Kennesaw State vs. No. 3 Xavier | 12:40 PM | trutv

No. 14 UCSB vs. No. 3 Baylor | 1:30 p.m. | TNT

No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s | 2 m | TBS

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette | 2:45 PM | CBS

No. 11 Mississippi State/Pittsburgh vs. No. 6 Iowa State | 3:10 PM | trutv

No. 11 NC State vs. No. 6 Creighton | 4:00 PM | TNT

No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn | 4:30 PM | TBS

No. 16 South Texas/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue | 6:50 PM | TNT

No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 7:10 PM | CBS

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami | 7:25 PM | TBS

No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga | 7:35 PM | trutv

No. 9 FAU vs. No. 8 Memphis | 9:20 PM | TNT

No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Kansas State | 9:40 PM | CBS

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana | 9:55 PM | TBS

No. 11 Arizona/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU| 10:05 PM | trutv

How to watch the NCAA Women’s Championship

The NCAA Women’s Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. Games can also be streamed through the ESPN app.

All times ET

Wednesday, March 15th

No. 11 Illinois vs. No. 11 Mississippi State | 7 pm | aspno

No. 16 South opposite No. 16 Sacred Heart | 9 pm | aspno

Thursday, March 16th

No. 11 Purdue vs. No. 11 St. John’s | 7 pm | ESPN2

No. 16 Tennessee Tech vs. No. 16 Monmouth | 9 pm | ESPN2

Friday, March 17th

No. 9 Marquette vs. No. 8 USF | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN2

No. 10 West Virginia vs. No. 7 Arizona | 12 m | ESPN

No. 10 Georgia vs. No. 7 Florida | 1:30 pm | ESPN2

No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 South Carolina | 2 m | ESPN

No. 15 Holy Cross vs. No. 2 Maryland | 2:30 PM | ESPNEWS

No. 11 UNLV vs. No. 6 Michigan | 3 m | aspno

No. 14 Southern Utah vs. No. 3 Notre Dame | 3:30 PM | ESPN2

No. 15 Southeast Louisiana vs. No. 2 Iowa | 4 m | ESPN

No. 14 Hawaii vs. No. 3 LSU | 5:30 PM | ESPN2

No. 16 Chattanooga vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech | 5:30 PM | aspno

No. 11 Illinois/Mississippi State vs. No. 6 Creighton | 6 pm | ESPNEWS

No. 16 Southern / Sacred Heart v. No. 1 Stanford | 7:30 PM | ESPN2

No. 15 Gardner Webb vs. No. 2 Utah | 7:30 PM | aspno

No. 9 South Dakota State vs. No. 8 USC | 8 m | ESPNEWS

No. 10 Princeton vs. No. 7 NC State | 10 pm | ESPN2

No. 9 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Ole Miss | 10 pm | aspno

Saturday 18 March

No. 16 Tennessee Tech/Monmouth vs. No. 1 Indiana | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN2

No. 13 St. Louis vs. No. 4 Tennessee | 1 m | ABC

No. 14 James Madison vs. No. 3 Ohio State | 1:30 pm | ESPN2

No. 9 Miami vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State | 2 m | ESPN

No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 5 Washington State | 2:30 PM | aspno

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Yukon | 3 m | ABC

No. 12 Toledo vs. No. 5 Iowa State | 3:30 PM | ESPN2

No. 11 Bordeaux/St. John Vs. No. 6 North Carolina | 4 m | ESPN

No. 13 Cleveland State vs. No. 4 Villanova | 5 m | aspno

No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 7 Baylor | 5:30 PM | ESPN2

No. 11 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 6 Colorado | 7 pm | ESPNEWS

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Louisville | 7:30 PM | ESPN2

No. 12 Portland vs. No. 5 Oklahoma | 9 pm | aspno

No. 14 Iona vs. Duke No. 3 | 9:30 PM | ESPN2

No. 13 East Carolina vs. No. 4 Texas | 10 pm | ESPN

No. 13 Sacramento State vs. No. 4 UCLA | 11:30 PM | ESPN2

Who won the NCAA Men’s Championship last year?

Kansas beat North Carolina 72-69 in the national championship game last season.

Who won the NCAA Women’s Championship last year?

South Carolina beat UConn 64-49 in the national championship game last season.