Across the Princeton campus, he was a respectable figure with a raspy voice in a convertible jacket and khakis (or, when formally dressed, a tie). A colleague once described him as “a curly Lilliputian who would look as misplaced in an Armani suit as he would in a Vera Wang dress.” During the matches, he was famous for his moving training style.

Every year in his first training session, Carell gave the same speech in front of his players.

“I know about your academic load,” he said. “I know how hard it is to give up playing time here, but let’s do one thing. In my book, there’s no such thing as an Ivy League player. When you walk out of that locker room and you cross that white line, you’re a basketball player, period.”

But he also told his players:

“Princeton is a special place with some very outstanding professors. It is something special someone should study. But you are not special just because you went here.”

Pedro Jose (later known as Peter Joseph) Carel was born on July 10, 1930 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. His father, an immigrant from Spain, worked for 40 years in the Bethlehem Steel Kilns and never missed a day’s work, his son said.

In high school in Bethlehem, Pete was an all-state basketball player, and in Lafayette, where he played Butch Van Breda GolfEvery little American was. Then, for 12 years, he coached high school basketball in Pennsylvania while earning his master’s degree in education from Lehigh University in 1959.