The Princess of Wales is back in a stunning holiday look.

In a new video released by Kensington Palace today, Princess Kate makes out Glossy appearance While recording an introduction to Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.

falls this year The second time Kate hosted a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

In the recording — which was filmed at the convent on Dec. 14, the day before Mass — Kate wears a black, glitter-covered tweed jacket with orange lining as she stands in front of a tall, lit Christmas tree.

“I am delighted to be back at Westminster Abbey for our second caroling service,” say the royal family. “Last year’s event reminded me of what I love most about Christmas, seeing people gather, celebrate and experience special moments, while also reflecting on the year gone by.”

Kate also honors Queen Elizabeth II Died At 96 years old last September.

“This Christmas will be our first without Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth,” Kate continues. “Her Majesty The Queen has celebrated Christmas close to her heart, as a time to bring people together and remind us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and mercy.”

The Princess of Wales adds that this year’s service aims to carry on the late monarch’s legacy.

“This year, we have invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to serve. Those who display the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty’s tradition of recognizing and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others,” she says. “Her Majesty has left with us an incredible legacy that has deeply inspired many of us. This year’s caroling service is dedicated to her and all those who unfortunately are no longer with us.”

ITV will broadcast a caroling service on Christmas Eve.

