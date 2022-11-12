Princess Diana biographer Andrew Morton says the accuracy of the scenes in The Crown made him shake

Morton wrote his bestselling 1992 book in collaboration with Princess of Waleswho sent him audio recordings so he could tell her story.

“When you see Diana speak, you really see what happened, and she uses many of the words that she sent me through the tape recordings,” Morton said.good morning america“You left me breathless, and it took me back all those years. “

“I don’t say this much,” he continued, “but I was shaken.”

Keith Bernstein / Netflix Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana interviews Andrew Morton, played by Andrew Steele, in a scene from The Crown.

Morton said he was asked to consult about the episode that showed his collaboration with Diana.

He said the screenwriters’ attention to detail included asking him what color the wallpaper was in his daughter’s bedroom, which also served as his office at the time.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, FILE Author Andrew holds a copy of his book in front of Windsor Castle.

This season of “The Crown”, a fantasy show depicting Behind the scenes life of Britain’s royal family From the 1950s onwards, it focuses on recent family history, including marital problems between Diana and King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales.

The couple officially separated in 1996, just four years after Morton’s book was published.

Morton said watching the show gave him a new perspective on what Diana might be up to behind the scenes.

“What I didn’t realize at the time was her sense of isolation and her sense of hopelessness within the monarchy,” he said of the late princess. See also Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' star, undergoes hospice care in 'last hours,' says son

Bettmann Archive / Getty Images, FILE Diana, Princess of Wales, during a state visit to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

This season, for the first time, Netflix added a disclaimer to the trailer for ‘The CrownAmid criticism from some, including actress Judi Dench, who accused the show of “crude sensationalism” and said she was concerned that many viewers of the show “may take its version of history as completely correct”.

The disclaimer added by Netflix reads: “Inspired by real events, this fantasy drama tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her rule.”

The palace did not comment on the new season of “The Crown”.

“I think the book is a complete portrait of Her Majesty,” Morton said. “She was only 25 years old when she ascended the throne and became the CEO of Great Britain, Inc., and it was a massive tsunami of responsibility that threatened to sink her.”

Morton said the book charts the Queen’s journey navigating the responsibility she faced, while also being a mother and wife.