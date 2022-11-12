Princess Diana biographer Andrew Morton says the accuracy of the scenes in The Crown made him shake

Morton wrote his bestselling 1992 book in collaboration with Princess of Waleswho sent him audio recordings so he could tell her story.
“When you see Diana speak, you really see what happened, and she uses many of the words that she sent me through the tape recordings,” Morton said.good morning america“You left me breathless, and it took me back all those years. “
“I don’t say this much,” he continued, “but I was shaken.”
Morton said he was asked to consult about the episode that showed his collaboration with Diana.
He said the screenwriters’ attention to detail included asking him what color the wallpaper was in his daughter’s bedroom, which also served as his office at the time.
This season of “The Crown”, a fantasy show depicting Behind the scenes life of Britain’s royal family From the 1950s onwards, it focuses on recent family history, including marital problems between Diana and King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales.
The couple officially separated in 1996, just four years after Morton’s book was published.
Morton said watching the show gave him a new perspective on what Diana might be up to behind the scenes.
“What I didn’t realize at the time was her sense of isolation and her sense of hopelessness within the monarchy,” he said of the late princess.
This season, for the first time, Netflix added a disclaimer to the trailer for ‘The CrownAmid criticism from some, including actress Judi Dench, who accused the show of “crude sensationalism” and said she was concerned that many viewers of the show “may take its version of history as completely correct”.
The disclaimer added by Netflix reads: “Inspired by real events, this fantasy drama tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her rule.”
The palace did not comment on the new season of “The Crown”.
“I think the book is a complete portrait of Her Majesty,” Morton said. “She was only 25 years old when she ascended the throne and became the CEO of Great Britain, Inc., and it was a massive tsunami of responsibility that threatened to sink her.”
Morton said the book charts the Queen’s journey navigating the responsibility she faced, while also being a mother and wife.
“I hope readers will come along with the human,” he said. “She’s a woman, a grandmother, a great-grandmother.” “She has a compelling story and her story has been a compelling journey, and we are all saddened by her passing.”
More Stories
Offset, Quavo, Drake and more wrestle with his ‘foolish’ death – Rolling Stone
Kevin Conroy, voice of longtime cartoon ‘Batman’, is dead at 66
Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter’s fiancée, has been harassed by fans since his death