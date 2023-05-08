May 8, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Prince William takes part in George Charlotte’s antics at the coronation ceremony

Aygen 33 mins ago 3 min read

celebrities

by Brock Steinberg

May 8, 2023 | 10:00 a.m

It wouldn’t be a royal event without King Charles’ grandchildren stealing the show.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, charmed viewers with many sweet moments at King Charles III’s coronation — but the fun didn’t stop there.

During Sunday’s coronation ceremony, Prince William, 40, decided to join in the antics, amused by waving a Union Jack flag in the face of his two eldest children.

The Prince of Wales got a funny face and laughter from George – who is now second in line to the throne – while Charlotte seemed less pleased with her father’s shenanigans.

However, in a sweet moment from the only daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate, 41, Charlotte seemed delighted that her father later made his way onto the stage to give a speech.

“Look! said the young man excitedly,” according to lip-reader Jackie Press.

Charlotte even turned to George to point out their father on stage.

Ah, Charlotte is so excited to see her dad on stage! She’s like, “See George!” George is like a “whatevs” viewer. notice.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the concert at Windsor Castle with their two older children along with other royals including King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Prince Edward.

During Sunday’s coronation ceremony, Prince William, 40, decided to join in the antics, amused by waving a Union Jack flag in the face of his two eldest children.
YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The Prince of Wales got a funny face and laughter from George – who is now second in line to the throne – while Charlotte seemed less pleased with her father’s shenanigans.
Jonathan Brady/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte tried to walk away as her father waved his flag at her.
YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The Prince of Wales sat next to his son and heir, Prince George.
YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

However, little Lewis did not appear, leaving many fans disappointed with his absence at the event.

See also  The Ukrainian battle of Sievierodonetsk rages on the city streets

The concert was well past the young boy’s bedtime, and his parents decided to keep him at home.

“But where’s Prince Louis? We’ve been watching him!” One annoyed fan He said.

“Where’s little Prince Louis? Oh, it’s no fun without him :-(,” another cried.

Prince George is now second in line to the throne.
Great tick/pool via Reuters
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the concert at Windsor Castle with their two older children.
STEPHAN ROSIO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, in the royal box at the coronation ceremony.
Yue Mok – WPA Pool / Getty Images
Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, charmed viewers with many sweet moments at King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday.
AP Photo/Frank Augustin

Prince Louis wasn’t the only one who was put to bed before the concert.

Princess Beatrice’s daughter, Sienna, 1, and Princess Eugenie’s son, Aug. 2, were not present at the ceremony, and Zara and Mike Tindall’s children, Mia, 9, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 2, were not seen at the event.

Katy Perry f Lionel Richie She headlined Sunday night’s Coronation Party, which also featured a host of performers including Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Tervel, Freya Ridings and Alexis French.

Tom Cruise also made a surprise cameo at the concert – which was attended by 20,000 people – in a pre-recorded message to the royal.

“Captain Pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman at any time,” Cruz said from the cockpit of his P-51.


load more…




https://nypost.com/2023/05/08/prince-william-joins-in-on-george-charlottes-antics-at-coronation-concert/?utm_source=url_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons

Copy the share URL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Conservatives prevail in the key vote for Chile’s new constitution

9 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Slovakia’s interim prime minister resigns months before early elections

1 day ago Aygen
2 min read

Over 200 dead and many missing after Congo floods

2 days ago Aygen

You may have missed

4 min read

Neanderthal DNA shapes the human nose

4 mins ago Izer

Kingdom tears with this summary

27 mins ago Ayhan
3 min read

Prince William takes part in George Charlotte’s antics at the coronation ceremony

33 mins ago Aygen
2 min read

Index – Economy – Another concession may be coming, but for now Brussels will target Beijing

8 hours ago Arzu