Prince William takes part in George Charlotte’s antics at the coronation ceremony

celebrities

May 8, 2023 | 10:00 a.m

It wouldn’t be a royal event without King Charles’ grandchildren stealing the show.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, charmed viewers with many sweet moments at King Charles III’s coronation — but the fun didn’t stop there.

During Sunday’s coronation ceremony, Prince William, 40, decided to join in the antics, amused by waving a Union Jack flag in the face of his two eldest children.

The Prince of Wales got a funny face and laughter from George – who is now second in line to the throne – while Charlotte seemed less pleased with her father’s shenanigans.

However, in a sweet moment from the only daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate, 41, Charlotte seemed delighted that her father later made his way onto the stage to give a speech.

“Look! said the young man excitedly,” according to lip-reader Jackie Press.

Charlotte even turned to George to point out their father on stage.

Ah, Charlotte is so excited to see her dad on stage! She’s like, “See George!” George is like a “whatevs” viewer. notice.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the concert at Windsor Castle with their two older children along with other royals including King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Prince Edward.

During Sunday’s coronation ceremony, Prince William, 40, decided to join in the antics, amused by waving a Union Jack flag in the face of his two eldest children. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Prince of Wales got a funny face and laughter from George – who is now second in line to the throne – while Charlotte seemed less pleased with her father’s shenanigans. Jonathan Brady/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte tried to walk away as her father waved his flag at her. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Prince of Wales sat next to his son and heir, Prince George. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

However, little Lewis did not appear, leaving many fans disappointed with his absence at the event.

The concert was well past the young boy’s bedtime, and his parents decided to keep him at home.

“But where’s Prince Louis? We’ve been watching him!” One annoyed fan He said.

“Where’s little Prince Louis? Oh, it’s no fun without him :-(,” another cried.

Prince George is now second in line to the throne. Great tick/pool via Reuters

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the concert at Windsor Castle with their two older children. STEPHAN ROSIO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, in the royal box at the coronation ceremony. Yue Mok – WPA Pool / Getty Images

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, charmed viewers with many sweet moments at King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday. AP Photo/Frank Augustin

Prince Louis wasn’t the only one who was put to bed before the concert.

Princess Beatrice’s daughter, Sienna, 1, and Princess Eugenie’s son, Aug. 2, were not present at the ceremony, and Zara and Mike Tindall’s children, Mia, 9, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 2, were not seen at the event.

Katy Perry f Lionel Richie She headlined Sunday night’s Coronation Party, which also featured a host of performers including Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Tervel, Freya Ridings and Alexis French.

Tom Cruise also made a surprise cameo at the concert – which was attended by 20,000 people – in a pre-recorded message to the royal.

“Captain Pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman at any time,” Cruz said from the cockpit of his P-51.





load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/ isDisplay}} {{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/ isAniviewVideo}} {{#isSRVideo}}



{{/ isSRVideo}}





