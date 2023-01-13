January 13, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Prince Harry’s ghostwriter also wrote the best-selling memoir Nike

Aygen 38 mins ago 2 min read

Prince Harry’s blockbuster memoir “Spear” is already a huge success. Breaking sales records As readers scramble to learn the delicious and mundane details about the life of the British royal family.

Although the 38-year-old has been on a media campaign to promote his book in recent weeks, the prince has helped piece together the 416-page manuscript for “Spear” in the form of star ghostwriter J.R. Moringer, who has quietly penned a number of biographies. other best sellers.

Ghostwriters are writers who write books on behalf of another party, usually without receiving public credit. In the case of Spear, Mohringer’s name does not appear on the cover and the book is only attributed to Prince Harry.

American author J.R. Moringer ghostwrote Prince Harry’s “Spear” memoir, as well as memoirs from tennis star Andre Agassi and Nike founder Phil Knight.

Leonardo Sindamo | Holton Archive | Getty Images

Although he did not put any pressure on Speer, Moringer did open up about the ghostwriting process in the past.

He has written other best-selling biographies: 2009’s “Open” for American tennis star Andre Agassi and 2016’s “Show Dog” for Nike founder Phil Knight. Additionally, in 2005, he wrote his own memoir, “The Tender Bar,” which has been adapted into a 2021 movie starring Academy Award winner Ben Affleck.

In the case of Agassi’s memoirs, Moringer told The New York Times in 2009 that he spent 250 hours with the 8-time Grand Slam champion in sessions that “sometimes resembled psychoanalysis.” But the end result allowed him to more accurately capture Agassi’s voice and tell his story.

See also  Ukraine's Zelensky called on NATO to launch "pre-emptive strikes" in Russia, the spokesperson forced to clarify

V said 2012 interview On “Fresh Air” on NPR.

Tennis superstar Andre Agassi poses with a German copy of his autobiography “Opening.”

Florian Seyfried | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Facts: Who is Russia’s new war chief Gerasimov and why was he appointed?

9 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

January 11, 2023 News of Russia and Ukraine

17 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

GOP bill says only American flag can fly over US embassies: No more proud, BLM flags

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

20 mins ago Arzu
1 min read

Michael Bay accused of killing a pigeon in Italy, which he denies

26 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

An unusually large fossilized flower preserved in amber has been identified

28 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Fulham’s Carlos Vinicius deepens Potter’s pain at Chelsea while Felix sees red | Premier League

32 mins ago Emet