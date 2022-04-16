April 16, 2022

Prince Harry’s ghost meeting with Charles lasted 15 minutes: Report

Aygen
The hidden meeting between Prince Harry and Prince Charles A report said Windsor Castle lasted only 15 minutes on Thursday morning and came at the insistence of the Queen.

The brief meeting took place after Harry and Meghan Markle arrived to visit the Queen before Holy Thursday prayers at St George’s Chapel with other members of the family. The Daily Mail reported.

The report, quoting a source, said Harry and Meghan retreated in front of the photographers when they arrived at the royal residence in a car with darkened windows before 10 in the morning.

After Harry said goodbye to his father, he and Meghan continued to the Queen’s private apartment where the mood was calmer, the Daily Mail reported.

The relationship between the Duke of Sussex and his father has been in shambles since Harry and Meghan’s high-profile separation from the royal family two years ago.

Harry also criticized his father During an interview with “Tell it all” with Oprah Winfrey In which he claimed that Charles cut him off financially.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a reception for the 2022 Invictus Games on April 15, 2022.
Samir Hussain / WireImage
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the royal family attends events to celebrate the centenary of the RAF on July 10, 2018 in London, England.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly snuck behind the paparazzi to see Queen Elizabeth II.
Chris Jackson / Getty Images

A last-minute visit to Windsor Castle Thursday had to take into account the Queen’s recent health problems after contracting COVID-19 earlier this year. Not present in service.

The couple reportedly arrived in London after an overnight flight from Los Angeles without their two children – 2-year-old Archie and 10-month-old Lilipt. They were reportedly passing by on their way to a sporting event in the Netherlands for wounded veterans.

See also  Covid-19, mask authorization and vaccine news: live updates

