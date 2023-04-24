April 24, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Prince Harry will sit 10 rows behind the royal family at King Charles’ coronation: report

Muhammad 28 mins ago 2 min read

News

by Allie Griffin

April 24, 2023 | 1:22 a.m

Prince Harry will be estranged from the rest of the royal family at his father’s coronation and will not continue to shoot with his relatives, according to a source close to the royal family.

The ‘reserve’ heir will sit 10 rows behind his family and come out fast at King Charles’ coronation on May 6 amid his ongoing separation, former royal servant Paul Burrell said the sun.

The exiled son is unlikely to reconcile with his father and brother William, Burrell said, and may not even have time to chat with either of them, according to the outlet.

“No chance of reconciliation any time soon,” he said, “I fear—I think he will get a very cold reception from the Windsors.”

The former butler, who served the late Princess Diana, told GB News that Prince Harry would be crowned king just to “show his face”.

“He’s coming to put his foot in the door and he’s coming because his dad wants him to be there,” Burrell said. “His father would be delighted to have his two sons there to witness this wonderful day in his life.”

“But Harry won’t hang around,” he added.

Harry is only expected to attend the actual coronation of King Charles but none of the other events happen during the three days.
Getty Images

The coronation festivities will extend over three days, but only the Duke of Sussex is expected to attend the actual coronation ceremony.

The event will be the first time Harry has seen his father and brother since the January release of his dirty memoir “Spear,” in which he spared no details about the royal family’s dirty laundry.

See also  Eric Braeden, star of "The Young and the Restless," announces his cancer diagnosis

A source previously told The Sun that the duke was “desperate to return to the coronation and spend quality time with his family”.

He will attend the coronation alone. Wife Meghan Markle plans to stay in California with the couple’s two children, Archie and Lilibet, in order to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday on the same day.

Markle denied rumors that she would skip the coronation ceremony due to messages she and the monarch exchanged about her fears of racism inside Buckingham Palace.


load more…




https://nypost.com/2023/04/24/prince-harry-will-sit-10-rows-back-from-royals-at-king-charles-coronation-report/?utm_source=url_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign Location = %20 buttons

Copy the share URL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Eric Braeden, star of “The Young and the Restless,” announces his cancer diagnosis

8 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and others at Pamela Chopra’s prayer meeting

17 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Eric Braeden and Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless say he has cancer in an emotional video

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

1 min read

Ukrainians cross Dnieper, but weather still favors Moscow – our war news on Monday

24 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

McDonald’s serves its number one burger

27 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Prince Harry will sit 10 rows behind the royal family at King Charles’ coronation: report

28 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Asteroid alert! NASA warns of space rocks accelerating towards Earth today

34 mins ago Izer