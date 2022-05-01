Prince Harry starts playing polo while Meghan watches

Prince Harry He may be far across the pond, but he’s still British – just look at him running with a stick in hand trying to hit a ball… all the way here in sunny California!

The Duke of Sussex got into a polo on Friday during a game at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, where we were told he played for a team called Los Padres (in the green, apparently) alongside a friend… and it looks like it happened at the last minute.

Anyway, Hare obviously needs to stretch it out before the horse gets to ride – and he did just that…with some mid-level squats, and the extra effort to work out his muscles.

Of course… his wife, Meghan Markle, she was also there to watch her prince do whatever he wanted – and once Harry was in the field…looks like he saw some serious action. The guy has been playing for a long time, btw, dating back to his youth…so the sport comes naturally.

This should make him feel at home… which is nice, as he’s kind of keeping London at arm’s length at the moment – that’s after his short visit recently to see a meemaw.



Tell Hoda Kotb Not long ago he missed his family… but evade follow It was precisely when his brother and father grew up – in reference to the constant quarrel.