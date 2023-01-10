Prince Harry reveals angry text exchange to Meghan and Kate about wedding dresses

Prince Harry Returns receipts back Meghan MarkleHe claims to be Kate Middleton Which made her cry – not the other way around – during an argument over Harry and Meg’s wedding week dresses.
Harry is said to be sharing the 2018 text messages between the dukes in his new book, Spear… saying it started when Kate reached out to Meghan… complaining about the baby’s fussiness. Charlottewedding dress. According to him, Kate wrote, “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too loose. She cried when I tried it on at home.”
Apparently, the dress was hand-sewn to exact measurements with no fit… and Harry explained that it definitely rubbed Meghan the wrong way, who – as you may remember – has been dealing with a lot of drama with her dad as they pose for paparazzi photos. .
Prince Harry says Meghan eventually replied, “I told you the tailor has been on standby since 8 o’clock in the morning. Right here. At KP [Kensington Palace]. Can you take Charlotte to change her, like other moms do? “
He says they went back and forth over text, with Kate insisting that all of the wedding dresses be redesigned, rather than just changing Charlotte’s outfit. In one of the texts, Kate allegedly said she consulted her wedding planner about the whole mess!
In the end, Kate agreed to wear Charlotte’s dress…but the interaction left his wife crying on the floor, 4 days before she walked down the aisle.
CBS
You’ll remember, Meghan told Oprah this very story, albeit in less detail… but she denied the widely reported story that Meghan was the one who made Kate cry over the dresses.
More Stories
Scientists said the recovery of the ozone layer is back on track
Gunmen kidnap 32 people from a train station in southern Nigeria
Protesters gather across North America on the third anniversary of Iran’s downing of PS752